BYU reportedly expected to have both Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua available against Notre Dame

No. 16 BYU is expected to have star receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua both healthy for the Cougars’ game Saturday against Notre Dame, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning.

It’s the first time this season that the two would play together after entering the 2022 season as BYU’s top returning talents at the wide receiver position.

Romney missed BYU’s first four games with a lacerated kidney suffered early in fall camp.

He returned last week in the Cougars’ 38-26 win over Utah State and caught four passes for 51 yards, including a 34-yard grab on the team’s first offensive play.

Nacua had dealt with a pair of injuries that have limited him this season — he suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of BYU’s opener at South Florida after scoring two quick touchdown runs.

Nacua returned in a limited capacity during the Cougars’ game against Wyoming two weeks ago before again leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

He missed BYU’s win over Utah State.

Romney and Nacua combined for 77 receptions, 1,399 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns last season.

With both Romney and Nacua missing time, other Cougars have stepped up at wide receiver.

Keanu Hill has 16 receptions for a team-high 329 yards and four touchdowns, while Kody Epps has a team-leading 21 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Roberts (15 catches, 223 yards, one touchdown) and Brayden Cosper (15, 192, one) also have made plays in the passing game.

Roberts, who had a breakout game in the Cougars’ win over Baylor, is also dealing with his own injury suffered against Wyoming. On Monday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was optimistic about his return against Notre Dame.

The Cougars play the Fighting Irish at 5:30 p.m. MDT at Allegiant Stadium in the Shamrock Series. The game is being televised on NBC.

