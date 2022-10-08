Live coverage: The latest as No. 16 BYU faces Notre Dame

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Notre Dame. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Pregame

A few BYU personnel notes, courtesy the Deseret News’ Jay Drew:

BYU Sports Radio network reporting that Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua are available to play; I haven't seen Chase Roberts out here during warmups. He's been nursing a hip flexor injury, probably won't play. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) October 8, 2022

BYU sports radio network also reporting that BYU RB Miles Davis won't play today; Cougars will go with Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa and, if necessary, Hinckley Ropati as the third back. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) October 8, 2022

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game: