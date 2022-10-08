Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 
Live coverage: The latest as No. 16 BYU faces Notre Dame

The Cougars take on the Fighting Irish in a primetime matchup in Las Vegas.

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Live coverage: The latest as No. 16 BYU faces Notre Dame
Brigham Young Cougars running back Mason Fakahua (22) warms up with the team before facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Notre Dame. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Pregame

A few BYU personnel notes, courtesy the Deseret News’ Jay Drew:

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game:

