Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 
‘I have to take ownership’: BYU coach Kalani Sitake shoulders the blame after Cougars show stage-fright in loss to Notre Dame

Cougars continue to struggle with slow starts, kicking issues and organizational errors in 28-20 loss to the Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

By Jay Drew
SHARE 'I have to take ownership': BYU coach Kalani Sitake shoulders the blame after Cougars show stage-fright in loss to Notre Dame
merlin_2944098.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates after intercepting a Notre Dame Fighting Irish pass at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS — From the slow starts to the issues getting the right personnel on and off the field to the kicking game woes and the inability to hold their own in the trenches, the BYU Cougars have a laundry list of problems to work on this week as they put the discouraging 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in their rear-view mirror and turn their attention to Arkansas of the powerful Southeastern Conference.

That clearly showed on coach Kalani Sitake’s crestfallen face as he spoke to reporters in the bowels of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after BYU’s most recent face plant on a national stage, the mistake-filled setback to a barely above average Fighting Irish team (3-2).

“What is going to happen is I have to take ownership of it and make sure it (is fixed),” Sitake said after BYU dropped to 4-2 and saw whatever chance it had of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game washed away. “So in my eyes, it is pretty simple. We will get that done.”

“What is going to happen is I have to take ownership of it and make sure it (is fixed). So in my eyes, it is pretty simple. We will get that done.” — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

If there was a positive, it was that the Cougars played more disciplined football than they have lately, committing just one penalty, a delay of game because they didn’t have enough players on the field before Justen Smith missed a PAT attempt after their first touchdown.

“We made that a focus on our team,” Sitake said. “We played a lot cleaner.”

Another positive was the second half, when the Cougars outscored the Irish 14-10 and made a game of it after they fell behind 25-6 early in the third quarter and it appeared they were going to be blown out of the building and back to Provo with their tail between their legs. 

“The unfortunate part is that if we played better and had more efficient, complementary football in all three phases (in the first half), we would have had a much better chance than where we are sitting right now,” Sitake said.

“So we are frustrated about the loss, but I am feeling good about the players, and the belief and love we have for each other. We will keep building on that. We will get through this, and I am anxious to play the next game.”

merlin_2944092.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944084.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Micah Harper (1) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) during the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) takes down Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) for a safety, giving the Irish a 12-6 lead, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944070.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) stops Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) on a failed fourth-and-1 attempt, effectively ending the Cougars’ attempts at a comeback in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a reception for a first down during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944066.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) makes a reception over Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) and runs it in for a touchdown, putting the Irish up 18-6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944076.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944064.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) lines up a pass during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944068.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) reacts after linebacker Jack Kiser (24) sacked Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) for a safety at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2943978.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944102.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) comes off the field after the Cougars’ loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) comes off the field after the Cougars’ loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944098.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates after intercepting a Notre Dame Fighting Irish pass at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944096.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Keenan Pili (41) and teammates take the field to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944094.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake gets hyped up after his team scored, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944090.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944088.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars fans react as their team trails the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944086.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cheer after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944082.jpg

Notre Dame fans celebrate after tight end Michael Mayer (87) made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944080.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars fans react as their chances run out during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944074.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) and teammates celebrate after tight end Michael Mayer (87) made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944072.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrate after Mayer made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2943986.jpg

“Irish” is emblazoned on the helmet of Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) as his team prepares to play the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2943984.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2943982.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars players warm up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2943988.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches the team warm up before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2943980.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2943926.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars prepare to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2944104.jpg

Brigham Young University President Kevin Worthen and Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake embrace after their team’s loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Mason Fakahua (22) warms up with the team before facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Some of the organizational aspects of the game that went awry in the first half are “fixable” and getting them ironed out is “doable,” Sitake said.

But there are deeper issues more related to talent that need work, especially before the Cougars go to the Big 12 and face Power Five opponents on a weekly basis.

For instance, lost in BYU’s comeback Saturday was the fact that the Irish dominated almost every statistical category. Notre Dame out-gained BYU 496-280 and ran 73 plays to BYU’s 46. A lot of coaches say time of possession is a meaningless stat, but it wasn’t on this night because the Irish were able to control the clock and keep Jaren Hall off the field.

Related

Notre Dame had the ball for 40 minutes and 55 seconds, BYU for just 19 minutes and 5 seconds. The Irish were an efficient 11 of 16 on third down. They got there by winning first down — a problem the Cougars have encountered all season.

“We gotta find a way to do it, and if it means different players, great,” Sitake said. “If it takes different schemes, great. But the sense of urgency needs to take place. That’s my job. I need to put more pressure on our guys to get it done.”

Was the stage too big for BYU?

Linebacker Max Tooley and receiver Kody Epps insisted the stage wasn’t too big, but it sure looked that way in the first half, when BYU fell behind 18-6, were 0 of 4 on third down and mustered only 67 yards of offense. The Cougars have been dreadful in the second quarter, getting outscored 59-34 in that frame through six games.

“I mean, we were here last year, we won here last year (against Arizona),” Tooley said. “I think maybe we came out slow. But I think we proved we can hang with guys like Notre Dame. No matter how much disrespect they all gave to us, we (showed) we are going to show up and put up a good fight, regardless.”

Said Epps: “We fought hard. The score was 28 to 20. I don’t think that tells the story of who can hang with who. They came out victorious, but we fought. We can hang with them.”

So the Cougars are 1-2 so far against the five Power Five opponents on their 2022 schedule, with another P5 coming to Provo this week for a 1:30 p.m. clash on ESPN. Arkansas is 3-3 and has lost three straight games against arguably the most difficult first-half of the season schedule in the country. 

The Razorbacks fell 40-17 to Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, but were without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, out with a concussion. Coach Sam Pittman said after the loss that he expects Jefferson to be cleared to play Monday. 

Of course, the Cougars have their own injuries to worry about. Quarterback Hall is clearly dinged up, even if he said after the loss to ND that he is OK.

Receiver Gunner Romney left the game early in the fourth quarter and was taken to the locker room. After the game, he was driven by cart to the team bus area, according to Spencer Linton of BYUtv.

Running back Miles Davis missed the game with a lower leg injury, while DL Gabe Summers left the game early as well. Defenders Malik Moore, Josh Larsen and Jakob Robinson also did not play.

Cougars on the air

Arkansas (3-3) at No. 16 BYU (4-2)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium

Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

