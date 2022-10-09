How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the major polls?

One day after Utah lost 42-32 to UCLA and BYU fell 28-20 to Notre Dame, both the Utes and Cougars dropped significantly in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls, released Sunday.

Utah fell nine spots to No. 20 in the AP poll and eight spots to No. 19 in the coaches.

BYU fell out of both polls altogether, after being ranked No. 16 in both last week.

That’s the lowest the Utes (4-2) have been ranked this season.

It’s the first time this season that the Cougars (4-2) are unranked in the AP poll. They started the year unranked in the coaches poll.

UCLA climbed to No. 11 in the AP poll and No. 12 in the coaches poll following the win over the Utes.

USC, which plays at Utah next Saturday, stayed at No. 6 in the coaches poll after a 30-14 win over Washington State, while falling to No. 7 in the AP.

Oregon is the other Pac-12 team ranked, moving up one spot to No. 11 in the coaches after beating Arizona 49-22, while staying at No. 12 in the AP.

The Cougars are first among teams receiving votes outside the Top 25 in the coaches poll, with 82 votes — 17 below No. 25 North Carolina.

BYU received 61 votes in the AP poll, essentially in a tie for 28th if the poll extended that far.

The Cougars’ next opponent, Arkansas, also fell out of the coaches poll — and didn’t receive a single Top 25 vote in either poll — after the Razorbacks lost 40-17 to Mississippi State.

