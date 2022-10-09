Taysom Hill took doing Taysom Hill things to a whole new level in Saints’ win

Taysom Hill has been a do-it-all utility player since entering the NFL six years ago, but he took that to a whole new level on Sunday for the New Orleans Saints.

Hill, the former BYU dual-threat quarterback, scored three rushing touchdowns and threw another in the Saints’ 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Oh, and he contributed on special teams, too, recovering a fumble while also returning three kickoffs for 69 yards.

Ladies and Gentlemen: Taysom Hill



⚜️ 3 rushing TDs

⚜️ 1 passing TD

⚜️ 1 fumble recovery

⚜️ 112 rushing YDs

⚜️ 69 kickoff return YDs

⚜️ 22 passing YDs pic.twitter.com/9mxeLKzSeC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2022

The top moment came when Hill delivered the go-ahead touchdown, a 60-yard run on a 3rd-and-1 with 5:22 to play moments after Seattle took a 32-31 lead on a long touchdown run from rookie Kenneth Walker III.

TAYSOM. HILL. HAS. WHEELS.



This 60-yard run marks his THIRD rushing touchdown of the game.



🎥 @NFL | @Saints pic.twitter.com/s8nF2zIht7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 9, 2022

Hill joined former Saints quarterback Archie Manning as only the second player in franchise history to run for three touchdowns and throw for another in a game.

Hill scored two rushing touchdowns — of 8 and 9 yards, respectively — in the second quarter to help the Saints build a 17-13 halftime lead.

In all, he ran for a team-high 112 yards on nine carries.

He then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman in the third quarter to give New Orleans a 31-19 lead.

It was his first touchdown pass of the season.

Taysom Hill does it ALL



This time a 22-yd TD strike to Adam Trautman #SEAvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/E2KiwCc8MJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2022

