Taysom Hill took doing Taysom Hill things to a whole new level in Saints’ win

The utility player scored 3 rushing touchdowns — including the game-winner — and threw for another

New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill, right, celebrates his 60 yard rushing touchdown with Erik McCoy, left, and J.P. Holtz during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

Taysom Hill has been a do-it-all utility player since entering the NFL six years ago, but he took that to a whole new level on Sunday for the New Orleans Saints.

Hill, the former BYU dual-threat quarterback, scored three rushing touchdowns and threw another in the Saints’ 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Oh, and he contributed on special teams, too, recovering a fumble while also returning three kickoffs for 69 yards.

The top moment came when Hill delivered the go-ahead touchdown, a 60-yard run on a 3rd-and-1 with 5:22 to play moments after Seattle took a 32-31 lead on a long touchdown run from rookie Kenneth Walker III.

Hill joined former Saints quarterback Archie Manning as only the second player in franchise history to run for three touchdowns and throw for another in a game.

Hill scored two rushing touchdowns — of 8 and 9 yards, respectively — in the second quarter to help the Saints build a 17-13 halftime lead.

In all, he ran for a team-high 112 yards on nine carries.

He then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman in the third quarter to give New Orleans a 31-19 lead.

It was his first touchdown pass of the season.

