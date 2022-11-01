High school volleyball: Lehi earns a gritty win over Spanish Fork in 5A playoffs

The Lehi Pioneers escaped with a narrow victory in five sets over the Spanish Fork Dons and move on to the second round of 5A playoffs.

Lehi started the game with energy. The Pioneers ran for balls, made controlled passes and had strong hits. Thanks to its efforts, Lehi got out to an 18-10 lead which they would hold onto to take the first set 25-18.

Lehi’s Isabella Loftin had several aces and kills for the Pioneers. She played a huge role in the offense for Lehi.

“I’m so proud of our whole team, we have come so far. We have had a lot of downs this season, but coming into this game, we all came strong and felt confident. It was a good game, and I’m really proud of us,” said Loftin.

It took Spanish Fork a set to get settled into its rhythm. The Dons started the game sloppy but cleaned it up in the second set.

It was tied 24-24, and a Spanish Fork pass went into the stands, but the girls hustled and ran into the stands to save the ball and eventually won the point. The extra effort and momentum carried them to a 28-26 win in the second set.

The Dons kept playing with passion, and Spanish Fork’s Ava Nakai started heating up. Her offensive pressure helped her team secure a third set win 25-22.

“I’m so proud of our whole team, we have come so far. We have had a lot of downs this season, but coming into this game, we all came strong and felt confident. It was a good game, and I’m really proud of us.” — Lehi’s Isabella Loftin

Lehi’s backs were against the wall even through set four. It again went to 24-24, and both teams battled for the advantage.

Finally, Lehi found itself in a set point situation after a service error from Spanish Fork. Pioneer junior Dani Madden stepped up and served an ace to seal the set four victory.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple weeks now. Who cares about one point? Just get on to the next one and be gritty. We are doing drills where we are creating unfair situations and just working on grinding through it,” said Lehi coach Kolton Rader.

“We have this ‘Heads Up’ mentality, next girl has to step up, and they did a great job battling tonight. I’m proud of our group.”

Lehi successfully fought against the momentum Spanish Fork had on its home court. But going into the fifth set, it could’ve gone either way.

Near the end of the last set, the Pioneers found themselves down 9-11. But, like coach Rader said, the girls took turns stepping up.

First it was Lehi’s Shiloah Young scored off a nice tip, then Mackenzie Olsen scored off a kill, Young came up again with a block, Heidi Gibson recorded an ace, then the Pioneer front line stepped up with a block and won the game for Lehi.

With the win, Lehi advances to the second round of the 5A playoff, where they will face the third seed Maple Mountain.

