A guide to Spotify Wrapped 2022

It’s almost that time of year when Spotify releases a neat summary of your listening habits — Spotify Wrapped.

Whether you’ve had a track on repeat or an artist you’ve newly discovered, everything shows up on this list. But have you ever wondered how Spotify compiles this data? Does it take into account your entire history on the app?

What months are included in Spotify Wrapped?

A rumor on the internet indicated that the months of November and December didn’t really count.

One Reddit user expressed their frustration in a 2019 post: “Like I get it, creating Wrapped takes some time and I’m totally fine with that, but are the statistics for the last two months of the year just completely non-existent?”

Well, the rumor was true and Spotify even confirmed it.

In an “ideas” forum on their website, one user suggested what the company could do to compile a more accurate history. Instead of tracking data from Jan. 1 until Oct. 31, Spotify could include November and December listening data from the previous year.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on this submission for an extended period of time, and it doesn’t seem this will reach the votes necessary to put it forward for prioritization,” the company responded in 2022, two years later.

“As such, we’re marking this case as closed. This includes any similar suggestions that are received.”

So, Taylor Swift fans, if you’re still playing “Midnights” on repeat, it’s not going to count.

falling asleep with midnights on repeat so it ends up on my spotify wrapped 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — emily 🌙 (@shinymidnights) October 28, 2022

When does Spotify Wrapped 2022 come out?

It's safe to say that there will be another installation of Spotify Wrapped this year.

“Wrapped is coming,” the company said on its website. “Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready.”

It usually releases in December.