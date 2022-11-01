The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the specific locations for six planned temples in North and South America and an artist’s rendering of what one of them is expected to look like.

Renderings for the other five temples and dates for groundbreaking ceremonies will be released in the future. Locator maps and details about the six new temples are below.

Meanwhile, church leaders conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, according to a news release.

The previously announced location of that temple will be on a 10.5-acre site located at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, Oregon, a suburb of the city of Eugene. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for the temple during the church’s April 2021 general conference.

More than 150,000 Latter-day Saints worship in over 300 congregations in Oregon. The Willamette Valley temple will be the state’s third, following the Medford Oregon Temple and the Portland Oregon Temple.

Fort Worth Texas Temple

The illustration of the exterior for the Fort Worth Texas Temple shows a white exterior with a single, attached central spire and a roof line traditional to the region. The temple will be built north of SW Hulen Street and Greenridge Drive in Burleson, Texas, on a 9.37-acre site, according to a news release.

Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet. President Nelson announced the plan to build the temple at the church’s October 2021 general conference.

More than 371,000 Latter-day Saints worship in nearly 740 congregations in Texas, which now has eight temples in operation, under construction or announced. The other seven are in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, McAllen, Prosper and San Antonio.

Knoxville Tennessee Temple

President Nelson announced plans for a temple in Knoxville during April’s general conference.

The Knoxville temple will be built on a 4.99-acre site located at 13001 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Tennessee, according to the news release. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

More than 55,000 Latter-day Saints worship in over 110 congregations in Tennessee, which has two other temples in operation in Memphis and Nashville.

Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

President Nelson also announced the Benemérito temple in April. The location will be near the Mexico City Missionary Training Center at Tenayuca-Chalmita 828, Col. Zona Escolar, Gustavo A. Madero, Ciudad de México.

Plans call for a two-story temple of approximately 29,000 square feet, according to the news release.

This will be the city’s second temple, as President Nelson has announced an initiative to build more temples in large metropolitan areas to increase access for church members.

He recently announced four additional temples for the greater Mexico City area.

Mexico is home to nearly 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in over 1,800 congregations.

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

Also announced in April by President Nelson, the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple will be built on a 3.87-acre site located at Arboleda 100, Fraccionamiento del Parque, San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.

Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 9,300 square feet, according to the news release. It will be the city’s first temple.

The total number of temples in operation, under construction or announced in Mexico is 23. The other 21 temples in Mexico are the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, Cuernavaca Mexico Temple, Culiacán Mexico Temple, Guadalajara Mexico Temple, Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple, Mérida Mexico Temple, Mexico City Mexico Temple, Monterrey Mexico Temple, Oaxaca Mexico Temple, Pachuca Mexico Temple, Puebla Mexico Temple, Tampico Mexico Temple, Tijuana Mexico Temple, Toluca Mexico Temple, Torreón Mexico Temple, Tula Mexico Temple, Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple, Querétaro Mexico Temple, Veracruz Mexico Temple and Villahermosa Mexico Temple.

São Paulo East Brazil Temple

President Nelson announced São Paulo’s second temple during the October 2020 general conference.

The São Paulo East temple will be built on a 10.7-acre site located at Av. Guilherme Giorgi, 1091, Vila Carrão São Paulo.

Plans call for a two-story temple of approximately 46,050 square feet, according to the news release.

There are 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in Brazil in more than 2,100 congregations.

Including the São Paulo East Brazil Temple, there are 18 houses of the Lord in Brazil, with dedicated temples located in Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo; four under construction in Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília and Salvador; and others announced in Londrina, Maceió, Ribeirão Prêto, Santos and Vitória.

Tampa Florida Temple

Another temple announced by President Nelson in April, the Tampa temple will be built on a 16.2-acre site adjacent to an existing meetinghouse located at 4806 Bell Shoals Road, Valrico, Florida.

Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet, according to a news release.

More than 164,000 Latter-day Saints worship in over 280 congregations in Florida. Including the Tampa Florida Temple, there are five total temples announced, under construction or in operation in Florida. The other four temples are in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tallahassee.