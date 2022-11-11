Where to get free meals, deals on Veterans Day

To celebrate Veterans Day, several restaurants are offering deals and freebies for veterans and current military personnel.

Here are some of the restaurants offering deals on Nov. 11. Please note that for most of these offers, proof of service or military ID is required. It is also encouraged to call ahead to make sure a specific location is honoring the deal, as deals and discounts are subject to change.

Veterans Day 2022 food deals

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog, available in-store and via delivery through the store’s app, per news.va.gov.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a free meal from a special menu, according to news.va.gov.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering veterans and active-duty military a free order of boneless wings and fries, per news.va.gov. The deal is available in-store and for takeout.

Charleys Philly Steaks

Charleys Philly Steaks is offering free gourmet fries to veterans and active military, according to an email sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid in-store only.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a complimentary meal from a special menu, according to news.va.gov.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam to all military personnel. The deal is for dine-in only, and runs from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering veterans and active military a free pulled pork sandwich. The deal can be accessed in-store or online with the code “VETFREE.”

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut to military members. The offer is available in-store only.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is holding its annual military appreciation night from 5 p.m. to close on Nov. 14. The event includes a free meal for all veterans.

IHOP

IHOP is offering free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., USA Today reported. The deal is only available for dine-in.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets is offering a free burger to active-duty military members and veterans.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering veterans a free doughnut plus a small hot or iced brewed coffee, according to USA Today. The deal is available in-store only.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering all veterans and active military a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. according to a news release. The combo includes four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering military personnel a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and drink, per USA Today.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw meal, available for dine-in and to-go orders placed between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 11, according to an email sent to the Deseret News.

Red Robin

Red Robin is giving all veterans and active duty military members a Free Red’s Tavern Double and fries.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering veterans a free burger or sandwich. The offer is valid in-store only.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is offering veterans and active military members free 20-ounce smoothies, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses, per USA Today.

Tucano’s Brazilian Grill

Tucano’s Brazilian Grill is offering veterans a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another adult Churrasco meal through Nov. 12. (Note: Veterans and active military members dining alone will receive a half-priced meal).

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering those who have served or are currently serving in the military a free breakfast combo, according to an email sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid with a military ID or Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 11, from 6:30-10:30 a.m., although breakfast hours may vary by location.