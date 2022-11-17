What is BYU’s history with in-state FCS programs? Utah Tech is up next

BYU’s matchup with Utah Tech on Saturday will create a new historical chapter — it’s the first meeting between the two programs.
Here’s what has happened when BYU played a Football Championship Subdivision opponent from Utah in the Cougars’ history.
All-time history between BYU and Utah FCS football teams
BYU has gone 3-0 against Weber State historically and 1-0 against Southern Utah.
- The Cougars’ three wins over the Wildcats came in 1973, 1979 and 2012, with the average score in BYU’s three wins 46-10.
- BYU’s game against Weber State in 1973 came before NCAA Division I split into two divisions in 1978 — then Division I-A and Division I-AA, the precursors to the Football Bowl Subdivision and the FCS, respectively.
- BYU last played an in-state FCS opponent when it beat Southern Utah 37-7 in 2016.
- Utah Tech is in just its third season at the FCS level after jumping up from the Division II level, and the Trailblazers are now in the same league — the Western Athletic Conference — as Southern Utah.