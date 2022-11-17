Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

What is BYU’s history with in-state FCS programs? Utah Tech is up next

The Cougars host the Trailblazers Saturday in the first-ever meeting between the two programs

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi (90) sacks Weber State Wildcats quarterback Mike Hoke (11) as Brigham Young University defeats Weber State University in football 45-6 Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012, in Provo, Utah.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

BYU’s matchup with Utah Tech on Saturday will create a new historical chapter — it’s the first meeting between the two programs. 

Here’s what has happened when BYU played a Football Championship Subdivision opponent from Utah in the Cougars’ history.

All-time history between BYU and Utah FCS football teams

BYU has gone 3-0 against Weber State historically and 1-0 against Southern Utah.

  • The Cougars’ three wins over the Wildcats came in 1973, 1979 and 2012, with the average score in BYU’s three wins 46-10.
  • BYU’s game against Weber State in 1973 came before NCAA Division I split into two divisions in 1978 — then Division I-A and Division I-AA, the precursors to the Football Bowl Subdivision and the FCS, respectively.
  • BYU last played an in-state FCS opponent when it beat Southern Utah 37-7 in 2016.
  • Utah Tech is in just its third season at the FCS level after jumping up from the Division II level, and the Trailblazers are now in the same league — the Western Athletic Conference — as Southern Utah.

