Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 
High School Baseball Sports High School Sports

High school baseball: Deseret News 2022 1A All-State Team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school baseball: Deseret News 2022 1A All-State Team
Bryce Valley’s Joel Romo is the Deseret News 1A baseball MVP for 2022.

Bryce Valley’s Joel Romo was voted the Deseret News 1A baseball MVP for 2022.

Bryce Valley High School

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1A player of the year

Joel Romo, Bryce Valley, SS/P, Sr.

Romo enjoyed a great season for the Mustangs with a .566 batting average, 44 runs, three HRs, 15 2Bs and a 0.31 ERA on the mound.

0125_ROMO_JOEL_01.jpg

Joel Romo, Bryce Valley

Provided by Bryce Valley
1 of 15
dax.morrill.jpeg

Dax Morrill, Piute

Provided by Piute
2 of 15
brooks.dalton.jpeg

Brooks Dalton, Piute

Provided by Piute
3 of 15
kole.westwood.jpeg

Kole Westwood, Piute

Provided by Piute
4 of 15
Shae_Miller.jpeg

Shae Miller, Panguitch

Provided by Panguitch
5 of 15
kel.blood.jpeg

Kel Blood, Piute

Provided by Piute
6 of 15
0156_CHAMBERLAIN_COOPER_01.jpg

Cooper Chamberlain, Valley

Provided by Valley
7 of 15
Jake_Batty.JPG

Jake Batty, Wayne

Provided by Wayne
8 of 15
Klyn_Fullmer.jpeg

Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch

Provided by Panguitch
9 of 15
Colton_Beal.jpeg

Colton Beal, Altamont

Provided by Altamont
10 of 15
0060_MORENO_ANTONIO_01.jpg

Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley

Provided by Bryce Valley
11 of 15
Cole_Harland.PNG

Cole Harland, Panguitch

Provided by Panguitch
12 of 15
0148_SPENCER_IVAN_01.jpg

Ivan Spencer, Valley

Provided by Valley
13 of 15
0113_BRINKERHOFF_RAFE_01.jpg

Rafe Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley

Provided by Bryce Valley
14 of 15
Ryker_Peterson.JPG

Ryker Peterson, Wayne

Provided by Wayne
15 of 15
0125_ROMO_JOEL_01.jpg
dax.morrill.jpeg
brooks.dalton.jpeg
kole.westwood.jpeg
Shae_Miller.jpeg
kel.blood.jpeg
0156_CHAMBERLAIN_COOPER_01.jpg
Jake_Batty.JPG
Klyn_Fullmer.jpeg
Colton_Beal.jpeg
0060_MORENO_ANTONIO_01.jpg
Cole_Harland.PNG
0148_SPENCER_IVAN_01.jpg
0113_BRINKERHOFF_RAFE_01.jpg
Ryker_Peterson.JPG

1A first team

Dax Morrill, Piute, SS, Sr. — .375 BA, great shortstop

Brooks Dalton, Piute, 3B/P, Sr. — 1.79 ERA, .300 BA

Kole Westwood, Piute, 2B/P, Jr. — .472 BA

Shae Miller, Panguitch, C/P/SS, Sr. — .519 BA, .559 OBP, 34 RBI, 10-2 record

Kel Blood, Piute, P/3B, Jr. — .312 BA, 0.55 ERA

Cooper Chamberlain, Valley, SS/P, Sr. — .408 BA, .623 OBP, 1.236 OPS, .957 fielding percentage

Jake Batty, Wayne, P/IF, Jr. — .478 BA, .550 OBP, three HRs, 3.28 ERA, 65 KS

Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, CF, Sr. — .409 BA, .539 OBP, 30 hits, 25 RBIs, 14 SB

Colton Beal, Altamont, P/SS, So. — .475 BA, 28 hits, 28 RBIs, 2.24 ERA, 71 Ks

Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley, 1B/P, Fr. — 36 hits, 12 2Bs, 33 RBIs, .486 BA

Cole Harland, Panguitch, P/3B, Sr. — .400 BA, .500 OBP, 35 RBIs, 1.09 ERA

Ivan Spencer, Valley, C/P/SS, Jr. — .455 BA, .525 OBP, 1.161 OPS, 30 hits

Rafe Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, C/P/IF, Sr. — 22 hits, .392 BA, six 2Bs, 31 runs

Ryker Peterson, Wayne, P/IF, Jr. — 1.034 OPS, two HRs, 24 RBIs, 3.64 ERA

conner.fox.JPG

Conner Fox, Tintic

Provided by Tintic
1 of 14
oakley.sylvester.jpeg

Oakley Sylvester, Piute

Provided by Piute
2 of 14
0114_CLARK_TREYSON_01.jpg

Trey Clark, Bryce Valley

Provided by Bryce Valley
3 of 14
Quade_Veater.jpg

Quade Veater, Panguitch

Provided by Panguitch
4 of 14
Ammon_Peterson.JPG

Ammon Peterson, Wayne

Provided by Wayne
5 of 14
Trejin_Tangaro_.JPG

Trejin Tangaro, Wendover

Provided by Wendover
6 of 14
Todd_McFarland.jpg

Todd McFarland, Pinnacle

Provided by Pinnacle
7 of 14
0163_HEATON_BRET_01.jpg

Bret Heaton, Valley

Provided by Valley
8 of 14
Judd_Taylor.jpeg

Judd Taylor, Altamont

Provided by Altamont
9 of 14
0063_PALAFOX_KEVIN_01.jpg

Kevin Palafox, Bryce Valley

Provided by Bryce Valley
10 of 14
Luke_Lobocki.jpg

Luke Lobocki., Diamond Ranch

Provided by Diamond Ranch
11 of 14
jesse.james.jpeg

Jesse James, Piute

Provided by Piute
12 of 14
Jake_Peterson.JPG

Jake Peterson, Wayne

Provided by Wayne
13 of 14
Orlando_Alvarez.jpg

Orlando Alvarez, Wendover

Provided by Wendover
14 of 14
conner.fox.JPG
oakley.sylvester.jpeg
0114_CLARK_TREYSON_01.jpg
Quade_Veater.jpg
Ammon_Peterson.JPG
Trejin_Tangaro_.JPG
Todd_McFarland.jpg
0163_HEATON_BRET_01.jpg
Judd_Taylor.jpeg
0063_PALAFOX_KEVIN_01.jpg
Luke_Lobocki.jpg
jesse.james.jpeg
Jake_Peterson.JPG
Orlando_Alvarez.jpg

1A second team

Conner Fox, Tintic, P/SS/C, Sr.

Oakley Sylvester, Piute, OF, Sr.

Trey Clark, Bryce Valley, P/RF, Sr.

Quade Veater, Panguitch, C/3B, Fr.

Ammon Peterson, Wayne, SS, Jr.

Trejin Tangaro, Wendover, P/SS/C, Jr

Todd McFarland, Pinnacle, P/C/2B, Sr.

Bret Heaton, Valley, 1B, Sr.

Judd Taylor, Altamont, C, So.

Kevin Palafox, Bryce Valley, C, Fr.

Luke Lobocki, Diamond Ranch, SS/P, So.

Jesse James, Piute, OF, Sr.

Jake Peterson, Wayne, C, Jr.

Orlando Alvarez, Wendover, SS/P, Sr.

Next Up In Sports
Even when adversity hits, Utes’ offensive line answering the bell
Does Utah State have an edge against San Jose State?
What is BYU football’s history with in-state FCS programs? Utah Tech is up next
BYU’s bench comes up big in dramatic victory over Missouri State
3 keys to BYU’s win over Missouri State
Photo of the day: Jazz cheer patients at Primary Children’s Hospital