High school baseball: Deseret News 2022 1A All-State Team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
1A player of the year
Joel Romo, Bryce Valley, SS/P, Sr.
Romo enjoyed a great season for the Mustangs with a .566 batting average, 44 runs, three HRs, 15 2Bs and a 0.31 ERA on the mound.
1A first team
Dax Morrill, Piute, SS, Sr. — .375 BA, great shortstop
Brooks Dalton, Piute, 3B/P, Sr. — 1.79 ERA, .300 BA
Kole Westwood, Piute, 2B/P, Jr. — .472 BA
Shae Miller, Panguitch, C/P/SS, Sr. — .519 BA, .559 OBP, 34 RBI, 10-2 record
Kel Blood, Piute, P/3B, Jr. — .312 BA, 0.55 ERA
Cooper Chamberlain, Valley, SS/P, Sr. — .408 BA, .623 OBP, 1.236 OPS, .957 fielding percentage
Jake Batty, Wayne, P/IF, Jr. — .478 BA, .550 OBP, three HRs, 3.28 ERA, 65 KS
Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, CF, Sr. — .409 BA, .539 OBP, 30 hits, 25 RBIs, 14 SB
Colton Beal, Altamont, P/SS, So. — .475 BA, 28 hits, 28 RBIs, 2.24 ERA, 71 Ks
Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley, 1B/P, Fr. — 36 hits, 12 2Bs, 33 RBIs, .486 BA
Cole Harland, Panguitch, P/3B, Sr. — .400 BA, .500 OBP, 35 RBIs, 1.09 ERA
Ivan Spencer, Valley, C/P/SS, Jr. — .455 BA, .525 OBP, 1.161 OPS, 30 hits
Rafe Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, C/P/IF, Sr. — 22 hits, .392 BA, six 2Bs, 31 runs
Ryker Peterson, Wayne, P/IF, Jr. — 1.034 OPS, two HRs, 24 RBIs, 3.64 ERA
1A second team
Conner Fox, Tintic, P/SS/C, Sr.
Oakley Sylvester, Piute, OF, Sr.
Trey Clark, Bryce Valley, P/RF, Sr.
Quade Veater, Panguitch, C/3B, Fr.
Ammon Peterson, Wayne, SS, Jr.
Trejin Tangaro, Wendover, P/SS/C, Jr
Todd McFarland, Pinnacle, P/C/2B, Sr.
Bret Heaton, Valley, 1B, Sr.
Judd Taylor, Altamont, C, So.
Kevin Palafox, Bryce Valley, C, Fr.
Luke Lobocki, Diamond Ranch, SS/P, So.
Jesse James, Piute, OF, Sr.
Jake Peterson, Wayne, C, Jr.
Orlando Alvarez, Wendover, SS/P, Sr.