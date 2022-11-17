8 recruits to watch in this week’s Utah high school state championships

Only two games remain in the 2022 Utah high school football season — the 6A and 5A state championship games.

Both games will be played Friday, giving fans one more opportunity to watch the state’s top programs and get a glimpse at some of the best talent Utah has to offer.

Here’s a look at eight prospects to watch in this week’s championship games:

Isaac Wilson

Team/position: Corner Canyon quarterback

Corner Canyon quarterback Class: 2024

2024 Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Uncommitted Game: 6A championship, vs. Skyridge (Friday, 11 a.m. MST, Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Wilson, a four-star prospect, has a dozen offers already as a junior, according to 247 Sports. That includes several Power Five schools like Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma State, as well as Utah (which recently extended the offer), BYU and Utah State.

While Wilson completed just 50% of his passes and threw four interceptions in a 6A semifinal win over Farmington, he also threw for 224 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). The younger brother of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson threw a 94-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.

Corner Canyon’s Owen Borg blocks a punt attempt by Farmington’s Mitch Nielsen and runs the ball back for a touchdown, putting Corner Canyon up 38-28 after the PAT, in a 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Owen Borg

Team/position: Corner Canyon linebacker

Corner Canyon linebacker Class: 2023

2023 Recruiting status: Committed to BYU

Committed to BYU Game: 6A championship, vs. Skyridge (Friday, 11 a.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Borg, a three-star recruit, committed to BYU before the start of the season, joining the list of Corner Canyon players who decided to become a Cougar in recent years.

He’s had a standout senior season even while dealing with some injuries, and last week Borg returned a blocked punt for a touchdown late in the third quarter to help the Chargers extend a precarious lead over Farmington.

Smith Snowden

Team/position: Skyridge cornerback

Skyridge cornerback Class: 2023

2023 Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Uncommitted Game: 6A championship, vs. Corner Canyon (Friday, 11 a.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Snowden, a three-star prospect, is one of the state’s top remaining uncommitted players in this year’s recruiting class, joining teammate Tausili Akana, an edge rusher who’s rated the state’s top prospect this year in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Snowden holds offers from places like Utah and BYU, as well as Colorado, Northwestern, Stanford and Washington State, among others, according to 247 Sports.

Snowden has turned into one of the state’s top playmaking defenders, and that skill was on display last week when he returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown to give Skyride an early lead in its semifinal win over Bingham.

McCae Hillstead

Team/position: Skyridge quarterback

Skyridge quarterback Class: 2023

2023 Recruiting status: Committed to Utah State

Committed to Utah State Game: 6A championship, vs. Corner Canyon (Friday, 11 a.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Hillstead, a three-star recruit, has been committed to Utah State since May. He also held offers from Washington State and Florida International.

Hillstead missed a significant amount of his senior season because of an ankle injury, but he returned to action two weeks ago and has played well. In the win over Bingham last week, he completed 12 of 18 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 23 yards on five carries.

Lehi’s Jackson Brousseau pass the ball as Lehi and Stansbury play in 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lehi won 42-0. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jackson Brousseau

Team/position: Lehi quarterback

Lehi quarterback Class: 2023

2023 Recruiting status: Committed to Colorado State

Committed to Colorado State Game: 5A championship, vs. Timpview (Friday, 2:30 p.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Brousseau, a three-star prospect, joins Hillstead and Springville’s Ryder Burton (a BYU commit) as the state’s top three rated QB recruits in this year’s class. Brousseau, who committed to Colorado State in April, also received interest from other schools like BYU, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Washington and Boise State, among others, per 247 Sports.

He has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns this season. Last week in a semifinal win over previously unbeaten Stansbury, Brousseau threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 victory.

Isaac Terrell

Team/position: Lehi edge rusher

Lehi edge rusher Class: 2023

2023 Recruiting status: Committed to Washington State

Committed to Washington State Game: 5A championship, vs. Timpview (Friday, 2:30 p.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Terrell, a three-star prospect, is rated as one of the state’s top edge rushers as the 13th-best recruit in the state of Utah this year, according to 247 Sports. He also held offers from Utah State, Idaho State and UNLV but committed to Washington State in late July, per 247 Sports.

Terrell has been a steady performer for the Pioneers this season. In last week’s win over Stansbury, he added seven tackles and a half-sack — he has 8.5 sacks on the year.

Timpview Thunderbirds, including Spencer Fano (55), celebrate after beating the Orem Tigers in the 5A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Thunderbirds won 48-31. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Spencer Fano

Team/position: Timpview offensive tackle

Timpview offensive tackle Class: 2023

2023 Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Uncommitted Game: 5A championship, vs. Lehi (Friday, 2:30 p.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Fano, a four-star prospect, is rated the No. 2 overall recruit in the state this year in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He has more than 25 scholarship offers and will announce his college commitment on Dec. 6, according to 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo.

Fano named a final four in September that included Utah, BYU, Oregon and Michigan. Two weeks ago, though, he shared a graphic on Instagram that indicated he had replaced BYU with Clemson in his final four.

Siale Esira

Team/position: Timpview edge rusher

Timpview edge rusher Class: 2023

2023 Recruiting status: Committed to BYU

Committed to BYU Game: 5A championship, vs. Lehi (Friday, 2:30 p.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium).

Esera, a four-star prospect, is BYU’s second-highest rated commit in this year’s class and the fourth-highest in the state of Utah, according to 247 Sports. He held scholarship offers from as many as 20 schools, per 247 Sports, and committed to BYU on the same day the Cougars beat Baylor back in September.

Esera has amassed a team-high 74 tackles this season to go along with two sacks and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. He had three tackles in the T’Birds’ semifinal win over Orem last week.