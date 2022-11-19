Facebook Twitter
Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

3 takeaways from BYU’s win over Utah Tech

The Cougars pulled away in the second half behind a career-high game from Jaren Hall in winning their second straight

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 3 takeaways from BYU’s win over Utah Tech
BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Antonio Mayes (12) and runs the ball in for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-13 after the PAT during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Antonio Mayes (12) and runs the ball in for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-13 after the PAT during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU’s home finale ended the way it was expected to, with the Cougars earning a 52-26 victory over FCS opponent Utah Tech.

The Trailblazers, though, kept the game close for perhaps longer than many expected before BYU put the game away in the second half.

Related

Here are three takeaways from the Cougars’ sixth win of the season, which clinched bowl eligibility for them.

It wasn’t always clean, but it was enough

Utah Tech spent a good portion of the first half with a lead before BYU went ahead for good with just over five minutes until halftime. Even then, it was a one-score game midway through the third quarter.

But the Cougars scored 31 straight points at one point to finally put the game away, and they relied on their passing game to fuel their offense until late in the second half, when their rush attack started putting up yards.

BYU finished with 676 yards of total offense, including a career-best 456 passing yards from Jaren Hall. Hall, who went over 3,000 passing yards on the season with Saturday’s effort, accounted for six total touchdowns — five passing and one rushing — to go with one interception. 

His main target was Keanu Hill, who had six receptions for 137 yards and a career-high three TD receptions, all in the first half.

Chris Brooks had 102 rushing yards on Senior Day, with all but 1 yard coming in the second half.

The Cougars were sloppy at times — BYU finished with 11 penalties for 132 yards, and that included four penalties for 55 yards on a 55-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter.

BYU also didn’t get too many of its younger players on offense, such as quarterback Jacob Conover, some valuable reps, as the team was trying to find a rhythm deep into the second half.

Still, the effort was enough to earn a win — something not to take for granted in an up-and-down season.

merlin_2951231.jpg

BYU Cougars wide receiver Terence Fall (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the last minute of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 19
merlin_2951201.jpg

BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Antonio Mayes (12) and runs the ball in for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-13 after the PAT during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 19
merlin_2951203.jpg

BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Utah Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 19
merlin_2951229.jpg

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 19
merlin_2951227.jpg

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a keeper during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 19
merlin_2951199.jpg

Utah Tech kicker Connor Brooksby (43) celebrates after kicking a 47-yard field goal, putting his team up 3-0 over BYU, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 19
BYU Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Devyn Perkins (9), putting the Cougars up 7-6 after the PAT, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

BYU Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Devyn Perkins (9), putting the Cougars up 7-6 after the PAT, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 19
merlin_2951195.jpg

BYU Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) moves the ball past Utah Tech linebacker Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz (26) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 19
merlin_2951193.jpg

BYU Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) celebrates after making a touchdown catch, putting the Cougars up 7-6 over Utah Tech after the PAT, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 19
BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Antonio Mayes (12) and runs the ball in for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-13 after the PAT during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Antonio Mayes (12) and runs the ball in for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-13 after the PAT during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 19
merlin_2951247.jpg

BYU Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) dives for a touchdown during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 19
merlin_2951245.jpg

BYU Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) runs the ball during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 19
merlin_2951243.jpg

Utah Tech Trailblazers linebacker Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz (26) tackles BYU Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 19
merlin_2951241.jpg

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake works the sideline during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 19
merlin_2951239.jpg

BYU Cougars cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (11) breaks up a pass intended for Utah Tech Trailblazers wide receiver Deven Osborne (1) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 19
merlin_2951237.jpg

Utah Tech wide receiver Deven Osborne (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 19
merlin_2951235.jpg

Utah Tech Trailblazers quarterback Victor Gabalis (10) passes during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 19
merlin_2951233.jpg

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 19
merlin_2951231.jpg

BYU Cougars wide receiver Terence Fall (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the last minute of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 19
merlin_2951231.jpg
merlin_2951201.jpg
merlin_2951203.jpg
merlin_2951229.jpg
merlin_2951227.jpg
merlin_2951199.jpg
BYU Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Devyn Perkins (9), putting the Cougars up 7-6 after the PAT, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
merlin_2951195.jpg
merlin_2951193.jpg
BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch under pressure from Utah Tech cornerback Antonio Mayes (12) and runs the ball in for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-13 after the PAT during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
merlin_2951247.jpg
merlin_2951245.jpg
merlin_2951243.jpg
merlin_2951241.jpg
merlin_2951239.jpg
merlin_2951237.jpg
merlin_2951235.jpg
merlin_2951233.jpg
merlin_2951231.jpg

BYU’s defense shut things down after a wobbly first half

The halftime stats for Utah Tech looked scary for the BYU defense: The Trailblazers had 277 yards of total offense in the first two quarters, including 208 passing yards from Victor Gabalis.

Utah Tech had benefited from long passes of 54 yards and 80 yards (a touchdown) when the Cougars’ secondary suffered breakdowns in coverage.

That all led to a 28-20 game, with BYU leading, when the two teams went into the half.

Utah Tech led by six three different times in the first half.

In the second half, though, the Cougars finally put the clamps on a high-scoring Utah Tech offense that helped the Trailblazers enter Provo on a three-game winning streak.

BYU forced Utah Tech to punt on six straight possessions in the second half — that included four three-and-outs — before the Trailblazers scored a late touchdown with the game well in hand.

There are things to fix for sure: Utah Tech had 420 yards of total offense, including 350 yards passing from Gabalis, who finished with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Cougars gave up two 100-yard receivers — Deven Osborne had three catches for 138 yards and a touchdown, while Joey Hobert added 11 receptions for 100 yards and two scores.

BYU also had another game in which it failed to register a sack, and the Cougars struggled getting pressure on the QB for too much of the day.

BYU allowed Utah Tech to convert just 4 of 16 third downs, though, and gave up just 3.8 yards per carry.

After a scary first half, the second half at least gave some hope for BYU’s final two games of the season.

BYU is bowl eligible

It was closer than expected for a good portion of the game, but BYU got to bowl eligibility with its sixth win of the season and second straight.

Getting bowl eligible didn’t seem like a certainty during the program’s four-game losing streak in October.

The extra practices afforded for bowl prep will be beneficial for the Cougars as they prepare to join the Big 12 Conference next season.

BYU will wrap up the regular season with a game at the Pac-12’s Stanford, and going into the day, the Cougars were a slight favorite for that matchup, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Next Up In BYU sports
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 52-26 win over Utah Tech
‘Super happy with the effort’: BYU men place third in NCAA Cross Country Championships
Bronco Mendenhall, other BYU connections remember the lives of those killed in Virginia shooting
Why Cougars’ cornerbacks room won’t be the same when these seniors move on
Turnover-prone BYU set to face turnover-producing Nicholls
Why Cougars believe Utah Tech won’t be a pushover on Senior Day