Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 
3 takeaways from No. 10 Utah’s 20-17 loss to No. 12 Oregon

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning smiles

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates the Ducks’ 20-17 win over Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press

The Oregon Ducks punt a huge dent in Utah’s Pac-12 championship hopes on Saturday, as the Utes fell 20-17 in Eugene, Ore. to drop to 6-2 in conference play.

Here are three takeaways from Utah’s loss.

Cam Rising’s struggles

Utah quarterback Cam Rising has a penchant for showing up huge on the biggest stages, like in the Utes’ win over USC in October, but on Saturday night, Rising had his worst game of the season.

Rising, who was in a knee brace during pregame warmups, threw three interceptions, two of which were tipped at the line of scrimmage.

On Utah’s second-to-last drive of the game when the Utes were looking to tie or take the lead, Rising’s throw to Dalton Kincaid in the middle of the field wasn’t close and was intercepted by Bennett Williams.

Rising was 21 for 38 for 170 yards, no touchdowns with the three interceptions against an Oregon pass defense that entered Saturday allowing nearly 300 yards per game through the air — ranked 127th of 131 Division I football programs.

The longest completed pass for Rising was for 18 yards, as the Utah quarterback did not take many deep shots throughout the game. Rising was protected fairly well by his offense line — he didn’t get sacked once — but just could not connect when it mattered most.

The Utes’ defense gave Rising one last shot at redemption, as Utah got the ball back with 3:14 left.

Rising ran 13 yards for a first down, but on third and fourth and 6 on the ensuing set of downs, he had two incompletions — including a fourth-down throw that Solomon Enis’s couldn’t haul in — to seal the Utes’ fate.

AP22324148749466.jpg

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
1 of 20
AP22324148724414.jpg

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes the ball again Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
2 of 20
AP22324156838323.jpg

Oregon running back Bucky Irving (0) scores against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
3 of 20
AP22324187030886.jpg

Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) pressures Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
4 of 20
AP22324187032276.jpg

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson is tackled by Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
5 of 20
AP22324188090246.jpg

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) tackles Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
6 of 20
AP22324188701668.jpg

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
7 of 20
AP22324191675716.jpg

Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams (4) intercepts a pass next to defensive back Dontae Manning (8) as Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) collides with Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
8 of 20
AP22324192780653.jpg

Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams (4) celebrates an interception against Utah with defensive lineman Casey Rogers, left, and defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
9 of 20
AP22324193260155.jpg

Oregon coach Dan Lanning argues with an official after a call during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
10 of 20
AP22324194376088.jpg

Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (2) hauls in a pass against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
11 of 20
AP22324201504189.jpg

Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) picks up an Oregon fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
12 of 20
AP22324202577895.jpg

Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his touchdown on a recovered Oregon fumble with cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) and safety R.J. Hubert (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
13 of 20
AP22324259382387.jpg

Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams (4) intercepts a pass intended for Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
14 of 20
AP22324259388590.jpg

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gets past Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
15 of 20
AP22324261753295.jpg

The football eludes the catch of Utah wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) as he is defended by Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams (4) on the final fourth down play for Utah late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
16 of 20
AP22324261770215.jpg

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) is helped up offensive lineman T.J. Bass (56) and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55) after getting the Duck’s final first down against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
17 of 20
AP22324263016378.jpg

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates the Ducks’ 20-17 win over Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
18 of 20
AP22324269651311.jpg

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) shake hands after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon beat Utah 20-17.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
19 of 20
AP22324272002736.jpg

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) lays on the ground after getting past Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) as Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55) signals a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press
20 of 20
Offense wastes a fantastic second-half defensive performance

Utah’s defense got off to a slow start along with its offense. The Utes trailed 17-3 at the half and needed a spark to get back into the game.

Oregon gave them that spark at the beginning of the third quarter.

The Ducks brought on quarterback Ty Thompson for a trick play, and a missed handoff between Thompson and Dont’e Thornton resulted in a fumble picked up by Karene Reid that he took for a touchdown, Utah’s first of the game.

From there, Utah’s defense played pretty much lights out. The Utes allowed just 101 second-half yards and held the Ducks to three points while getting two takeaways.

It was a complete turnaround, and it kept the Utes in the game despite the offensive struggles.

In particular, the defense gave the offense two chances at the end of the game on a Clark Phillips III interception and a three-and-out, but Utah’s offense couldn’t get the tying or go-ahead score.

Bo Nix shines on senior night

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, along with Rising, probably wasn’t at 100% in his final game at Autzen Stadium, but Nix delivered a performance good enough for a win, finishing 25 for 37 for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Especially early on, Nix — who wasn’t very mobile during the game — stuck to short passes and relied on Oregon’s receivers to gain yards after the catch, which they did in the first half.

Nix threw for 287 of Oregon’s 346 total offensive yards — the Ducks had only 59 rushing yards — and completed a few deep balls.

The Auburn transfer converted third and 1 on the ground with 1:43 remaining to secure the victory for the Ducks.

