STANFORD, California — Suffice it to say Saturday night’s BYU-at-Stanford matchup won’t be the most-attended or most-watched college football game in the country this weekend.

Heck, it might be one of the least-watched and attended BYU games this season, rivaling the announced attendance total of 24,012 who took in Liberty’s 41-14 victory over the Cougars in Lynchburg, Virginia. And there will probably be more BYU fans at Stanford Stadium than Cardinal fans, given how Stanford’s season is going.

“I think it is just our pride as competitors. We love the sport. We love what we do, and we love to win. And we pride ourselves on being excellent. So that is what we are striving for. We are hoping that Stanford brings its ‘A’ game because we are looking to bring our ‘A’ game as well.” — BYU linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa

Another factor that will likely keep attendance low: Kickoff for Stanford’s Senior Night, and the first Cougars-Cardinal football game since 2004, is at 9 p.m. MST. It will be televised by Fox Sports 1 and go head-to-head with the Apple Cup — Washington at Washington State — for viewership.

However, don’t be fooled.

Players and coaches on both sides have been insisting all week that this game means something, even though the Cougars (6-5) have already clinched bowl eligibility and the Cardinal (3-8) are just playing out the string and trying to avoid a second straight 3-9 campaign.

“The focus that I have right now, the focus of our staff and student-athletes, through this holiday week, is to prepare our team to send our seniors out with a victory,” Stanford coach David Shaw said Tuesday.

Added Stanford freshman defensive back Scotty Edwards, who prepped at Salt Lake City’s Olympus High before a church mission to South Africa: “It is a big game for us. Obviously it has been a tough season for our program, but our seniors have given so much to this program, we just want to send them off on Senior Night with a good taste in their mouths.”

Edwards and three other teammates with Utah ties — senior linebackers Levani Damuni (Providence) and Spencer Jorgensen (Provo) and quarterback Tanner McKee (parents graduated from BYU) — have spent time this week prepping teammates about BYU and how important games against Pac-12 and Power Five teams are to the Cougars.

“It is equally important to us,” Edwards told the Deseret News Wednesday.

What about BYU? What drives and motivates the Cougars to finish their final regular-season game as an independent before they head off to the Big 12?

Junior linebacker Keenan Pili, who walked last week on Senior Day at LaVell Edwards Stadium after the 52-26 win over Utah Tech, but still hasn’t decided yet whether he will turn pro or return in 2023, said it all comes down to pride and relishing every game as if it is their last.

“I have said it before: I have a hard time thinking that the guys wouldn’t be motivated,” Pili said. “We have so much to prove still. We have had a tough season, and things happened that we didn’t want to happen, like that (four-game) losing streak. This is another chance to finish the season strong.”

Although thousands of BYU fans who reside in the Bay Area are expected to attend, the Cougars say they need a fast start — unlike last week — as seven-point favorites to get the Cardinal thinking about the offseason. A dry, breezy, chilly night is expected, with temperature at kickoff around 52 degrees.

“I think it is just our pride as competitors (that motivates BYU),” said linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa. “We love the sport. We love what we do, and we love to win. And we pride ourselves on being excellent. So that is what we are striving for. We are hoping that Stanford brings its ‘A’ game because we are looking to bring our ‘A’ game as well.”

BYU offensive lineman Joe Tukuafu, who is definitely moving on, said the Cougars’ “respect for the game” has driven them this week to cast off distractions such as Thanksgiving with family and bowl game talk and focus on the task at hand.

“We are just taking it like a big game, respecting it enough to respect our opponent to watch the film and practice what is needed,” Tukuafu said. “… It will be good to get Thanksgiving on this week and to get out to Palo Alto and play Stanford.”

BYU is relatively healthy on offense — RBs Chris Brooks and Miles Davis returned last week — and should be able to move the ball on Stanford, which is giving up 432.5 yards and 31.9 points per game. The Cougars have won seven straight November games, and are averaging 603.5 yards per game in two games this month, wins over Boise State and Utah Tech.

But offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick is wary, having faced Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson several times when Roderick was on Utah’s staff.

“They are a Pac-12 program that is really well-coached. It looks like they are a little beat up right now, but I have coached against those guys a long time. I know they will be ready to play,” Roderick said. “In spite of what their record is or what their roster is, we will have to go play well to have a chance to win.”

With former BYU recruiting target McKee at the controls, the Cardinal is averaging 20.9 points and 360.7 yards of offense per game, modest totals. They’ve gone against some really good defenses, though, in posting a 1-8 conference mark.

“We have got to be able to get that right blend of coverage and pass rush,” BYU safeties coach Ed Lamb said on his Coordinators’ Corner program. “They are not a one-dimensional team. We have got to stop Tanner, we have got to stop their receivers. Their offensive line is physical and opens up holes.

“They might be struggling in the win-loss (category), but make no mistake, this is a good team that has a win over Notre Dame. Our players know all about how good Notre Dame is. It will be a good challenge for us.”

One of the storylines in a week that hasn’t had many is the return to Stanford of BYU graduate-transfer fullback Houston Heimuli, a former Cardinal team captain. Heimuli has mostly been relegated to special teams in Provo, but a guy can dream, can’t he?

“Oh yeah, just a touchdown would be great,” Heimuli said of his “dream scenario” for Saturday’s game. “Or even leading a touchdown. I would be fine with either. Just playing in that stadium again and contributing is what I want to do.”

Even if not a lot of folks are watching.

Cougars on the air

BYU (6-5) at Stanford (3-8)

Saturday, 9 p.m. MT

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

