3 keys in BYU’s win over Dayton

BYU completed an improbable comeback Friday at The Battle 4 Atlantis. The Cougars (4-3) trailed by 23 points in the first half (32-9) before they rallied to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime. BYU avoided finishing in last place in the tournament.
- BYU’s Gideon George scored 21 points, including 3 3-pointers, pulled down six rebounds and hit clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.
- The Cougars played without injured starter Spencer Johnson but others like Jaxson Robinson (14 points, 4 3-pointers), Dallin Hall (12 points) and Rudi Williams (11) helped fill the void.
- BYU was outscored 40-24 in the first half and outscored the Flyers 40-24 in the second half.