3 keys in BYU’s win over Dayton

BYU completed an improbable comeback Friday at The Battle 4 Atlantis. The Cougars (4-3) trailed by 23 points in the first half (32-9) before they rallied to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime. BYU avoided finishing in last place in the tournament.



BYU’s Gideon George scored 21 points, including 3 3-pointers, pulled down six rebounds and hit clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.

The Cougars played without injured starter Spencer Johnson but others like Jaxson Robinson (14 points, 4 3-pointers), Dallin Hall (12 points) and Rudi Williams (11) helped fill the void.

BYU was outscored 40-24 in the first half and outscored the Flyers 40-24 in the second half.