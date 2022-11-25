Facebook Twitter
Friday, November 25, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball College Basketball Sports

3 keys in BYU’s win over Dayton

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
FILE - BYU’s head coach Mark Pope stands on the sideline while his team plays the Nicholls State Colonels at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BYU won 87-73.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU completed an improbable comeback Friday at The Battle 4 Atlantis. The Cougars (4-3) trailed by 23 points in the first half (32-9) before they rallied to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime. BYU avoided finishing in last place in the tournament. 

  • BYU’s Gideon George scored 21 points, including 3 3-pointers, pulled down six rebounds and hit clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win. 
  • The Cougars played without injured starter Spencer Johnson but others like Jaxson Robinson (14 points, 4 3-pointers), Dallin Hall (12 points) and Rudi Williams (11) helped fill the void.  
  • BYU was outscored 40-24 in the first half and outscored the Flyers 40-24 in the second half. 

