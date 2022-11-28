Facebook Twitter
Monday, November 28, 2022 | 
BYU Cougars Sports BYU Football

Cougars honor LaVell with ‘clean’ game vs. Stanford

Meanwhile, BYU basketball team committed a season-low 11 turnovers in its come-from-behind victory against Dayton at the Battle 4 Atlantis holiday tourney in The Bahamas.

By Dave McCann Dave McCann
BYU running back Christopher Brooks, center, is tackled by Stanford defenders at Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

BYU running back Christopher Brooks, center, is tackled by Stanford defenders at Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Cougars played the entire game not committing one penalty nor having one turnover.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

Mistake-free.

It doesn’t happen very often in life and rarely do we see it on the football field. But to BYU’s credit, the squad pulled it off. The Cougars honored the late LaVell Edwards Saturday night at Stanford with a clean performance, a performance the program hadn’t seen since his debut season as head coach in 1972 — no penalties, no turnovers.

The 35-26 victory is a timely anniversary gift as the Cougars (7-5) wrapped up the 2022 regular season commemorating the 50th year since then school President Dallin H. Oaks hired Edwards for the job.

BYU ran the ball 50 times for 358 yards Saturday night without a fumble, a false start or a holding penalty and Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee threw 40 passes into the Cougars secondary without a defensive infraction.

Combined with the Cardinal, there were 123 plays from scrimmage without a single flag thrown against BYU — a performance that was five decades in the making and shouldn’t be lost by the late hour or the overly stuffed weekend of games.

Mistakes, and the lack thereof, was also the name of the game for the BYU men’s basketball team playing 2,616 miles to the south of Stanford in The Bahamas.

The Cougars committed a season-low 11 turnovers in their come-from-behind victory against Dayton on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis holiday tournament.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws a pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU running back Christopher Brooks, right, runs the ball against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) is unable to catch a pass in the end zone while defended by BYU defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) runs after a reception against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs for a 19-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a 43-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Stanford running back Mitch Leigber (32) is tackled by BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson, left, and defensive lineman Alden Tofa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Stanford place-kicker Joshua Karty (43) kicks a field goal against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) scores a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, avoids a tackle attempt by Stanford cornerback Nicolas Toomer during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU coach Kalani Sitake, middle, watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Stanford safety Jonathan McGill (2) tackles BYU running back Christopher Brooks (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs the ball for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs the ball for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass while being pressured by BYU defensive lineman Caden Haws (95) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU running back Christopher Brooks, center, is tackled by Stanford defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jacob Conover (17) hands the ball off to running back Christopher Brooks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
Just as penalty- and turnover-free football allowed BYU to build a 23-point lead at Stanford, doing the opposite put coach Mark Pope’s Cougars in a hole (32-9) in the first half against the Flyers.

BYU dug in, cleaned things up and fought back, shooting 57.6% from the field after halftime to pull off a stunning 79-75 overtime victory. The comeback was the Cougars’ (4-3) largest since rallying from 25 down to beat Iona in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Whether the performance will be a catalyst for better days ahead remains to be seen, but BYU has games against Westminster (Tuesday, 7 p.m. MST, BYUtv) and South Dakota (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., BYUtv) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and Utah Valley in Provo next Wednesday to get better before facing No. 10 Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 10.

With no fewer than 25 games to play, limiting mistakes will be paramount for Pope’s team that plays with a big heart, but is noticeably smaller than opponents. As Kalani Sitake prepares for the football program’s 40th bowl appearance, curtailing penalties and turnovers will be just as critical for his success.

A lot has changed since Edwards was hired by BYU in 1972 when gas was 36 cents a gallon, a Big Mac cost 65 cents and the median price of a home was $30,000. Today, gas is $3.93 a gallon, a Big Mac costs $3.99 and the average home price in America is $351,100.

Seismic change has come over the years for the Cougars, too. Under Edwards, BYU won 257 games, including the 1984 national championship. He built a foundation and national reputation that has boosted athletics on campus one way or another.

This week’s anticipated announcement of BYU’s first Big 12 schedule is the crown jewel of Edwards’ work, the culmination of every touchdown pass his program ever produced in and out of a stadium that bears his name.

Edwards did it without being perfect. None of us are. To his credit, he found a way to make a school outside a power conference as relevant as those who were in one — and he did it while coaching a clean game — just like the Cougars gave him posthumously on Saturday night.

BYU’s coach Mark Pope high-fives fans after beating the Nicholls State Colonels at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

BYU’s coach Mark Pope high-fives fans after beating the Nicholls State Colonels at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Cougars overcame a 23-point deficit to defeat Dayton last week.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

