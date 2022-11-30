‘QB Whisperer’ John Beck believes Jets aren’t through with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson finds himself in the dark, gaping maw of the New York Jets market, where a daily dissection and autopsy of his life on and off the field is unabashed, brutal and unmatched outside of the Daily Mirror in London with British royalty.

Wilson has been spared no quarter after being benched in favor of Mike White, who had a sensational performance against the Chicago Bears and its traffic pylon defense last Sunday.

Quarterback Whisperer John Beck of 3DQB in Southern California senses Wilson’s pain, sees his struggle and hopes someday the Jets will trust him to grow, fix, mature and prove himself once again as a starter in the NFL with the franchise.

Beck has worked on throwing mechanics with Wilson since his college days, and the Jets hired Beck a year ago after Wilson had knee surgery to be onsite at Jets games as the 2021 season wound down.

Zach Wilson needs to give Jimmy Garoppolo a call. I don’t know a current, successful quarterback that has faced more disrespect, uncomfortable press conferences, and interviews in recent years… Dude has given a master class on leadership, poise, and class. Each 1, teach 1. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 23, 2022

Will Wilson be given another chance by the Jets someday?

Beck, the former QB for the Dolphins, Ravens and Washington told Ben Criddle of ESPN 960 he certainly hopes so.

“I think when the coaching staff made the decision to have him take a step back, I believe that it was in their mind of wanting to do that, that that was the plan,” said Beck. “I think that they knew that Mike White was going to do some good things. Obviously, you look at some of the things situationally that happened in the Bears game some really good things happened for that offense and some things worked out. Sometimes that happens.”

Beck said it is almost impossible to predict anything in the NFL because it’s so hard to know what can happen.

“I’ve seen times when teams think a certain player is gonna work out and it doesn’t and vice versa, where they wonder, ‘Man, this might be really tough on this guy.’ I think they know what they have (in Wilson). I think that they know that they can get more out of him. They want to and they want to keep trying to help.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh told the media Wilson was struggling with some mechanics and needed to figure some things out.

Beck, who is a master at teaching mechanics, said that could mean a lot of things besides a throwing motion. It could involve things that go through a QB’s mind during a play, including speeding up his eyes, speeding up his throwing motion, scrambling to make a play and losing his footwork and foundation.

Listening to ESPN.



2 weeks ago Zach Wilson was 5-1 as a starter, beat Buffalo, outplayed Josh Allen, and everything was fine.



Now they are literally comparing him to Ryan Leaf.



Our sports media culture is something else … — Aaron Bagley (@aaronbag1ey) November 23, 2022

Beck said Wilson has had a lot on his plate and on his shoulders, some of which not very many players have had to lug in this league.

“There are some lessons that he’s going to be able to learn from that I believe will help him become the best quarterback he can be,” Beck said. “That is all you really control and when he is being the best quarterback he can be when an opportunity arises, I love to see him take advantage of it.

“Not only does he need to be prepared, but it needs to be a circumstance that’s also going to help him be successful.”

Like playing against the Bears defense?

No question Wilson is in trouble in New York. He needs to make amends with his teammates, find some humility and present himself as a player in search of answers while supporting his mates on and off the field.

He’s been gashed deep over the weekend. Folks on social media have carved out chunks and hung him out to dry, mocking him from his sideline appearance during the Chicago game to where and when he left the field. The memes are crazy.

If you struggle at this level, it takes patience and hard work to get another chance. There are no shortcuts and attitude is everything.

Can Wilson survive?

Stay tuned.