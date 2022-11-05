Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: Your guide to this year’s best deals

With the holidays just around the corner, you might be ready for your wallet to take a massive hit. But with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, you can seriously save on your holiday shopping. Here’s everything you need to know about Cyber Monday — and Black Friday — this year.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

This year, Cyber Monday is on Monday, Nov. 28.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 25. However, it isn’t uncommon for stores to begin their Black Friday deals days, or even weeks, before.

Does Cyber Monday start at midnight?

Honestly, it depends. Now that online shopping has become the norm, many popular retailers offer deals both in store and online starting on Black Friday (and sometimes earlier).

With that said, some stores might stick with tradition and begin their Cyber Monday deals right at midnight. It’s worth checking each store’s website to confirm.

Is Cyber Monday cheaper than Black Friday?

According to Business Insider, Cyber Monday provides better deals — “but it’s close.”

One difference between online shopping and shopping in person? Online shopping often comes with shipping fees. However, it’s not uncommon for retailers to offer free shipping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If not, they might also offer free shipping when you spend over a certain amount.

Per NBC News, “While Cyber Monday edges out Black Friday for the highest overall discounts online, according to Young, over the past few years, deals online and in-stores have been nearly identical during both shopping holidays, said RetailMeNot editor Kristin McGrath.”

Where are Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals?

Name any popular retailer — chances are, they’ve got at least a few Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales planned. Here are a few retailers to keep an eye on.

Target’s known to have some serious Black Friday sales, and this year is no exception — it’s already started its Black Friday sales. Be on the lookout for even more deals this month.

Who can resist Lululemon’s comfortably leggings? If you’re in need of a new pair, get shopping — Lululemon has already started rolling out its Black Friday deals.

If you’re in need of power tools, supplies or any other home goods, Lowe’s has some great deals ahead. You can start shopping now — Lowe’s has already started its Black Friday deals.

Walmart’s Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, sales begin as early as Nov. 7. Feel free to snag electronics, clothes and more at a significantly lower price.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals run from Nov. 24-25. But if you’re ready to go shopping now, don’t worry — it looks like they’re already offering early Black Friday deals.

Macy’s fans rejoice — the store is starting its Black Friday sales on Nov. 7. Expect to see new deals drop Nov. 14-19, and by Nov. 20, all deals will be available.

Ready to save some serious money on electronics? Get ready for Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. It begins on Nov. 20, but it might be worth checking in for earlier deals.

Get all your holiday clothes shopping done in one fell swoop at Old Navy. The Black Friday sales begin on Nov. 25 and end on Nov. 28 this year.