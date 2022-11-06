Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 6, 2022 
‘We are back to our old selves’: BYU buoyed up by surprise win over Boise State

Cougars vow to stay humble and hungry after improving to 5-5 with the 31-28 upset win that snapped Boise State’s four-game winning streak

By Jay Drew
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati, left, runs with the ball in front of Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) on a 48-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press

As players such as quarterback Jaren Hall, linebacker Ben Bywater and seldom-used running back-turned screen pass superstar Hinckley Ropati spoke to reporters in the bowels of Albertsons Stadium after BYU’s 31-28 win over Boise State Saturday night, music and shouting could be heard emanating from the nearby locker room.

It was said that even offensive linemen Clark Barrington and Blake Freeland got in on the dancing, but linebacker Keenan Pili — who made a big strip sack on BSU quarterback Taylen Green in the game — isn’t ready to let his hair down quite yet.

“Everyone is in there celebrating. It is good vibes,” said Bywater, who joined Pili at the top of the most tackles list, with six. “I feel like we are back to our old selves, so yeah, that is a huge win.

“We are not going to change our approach to anything. For weeks, we have been hearing nothing but negative talk. So now that there is going to be a lot of positive talk, we can’t pay attention to that either. We got to keep the same mindset that got us here tonight.” — BYU quarterback Jaren Hall

“Boise State (6-3) is a great team, so for us to go out there and do that, I think it goes to show that we got some tenacity, we got some mental toughness and we can fight through some adversity,” Bywater continued.

The Cougars (5-5) can also claim an unofficial Mountain West championship, having defeated Utah State, Wyoming and now the league-leading Broncos this season. Of course, last year they were the unofficial Pac-12 champs after going 5-0 against that league, and that didn’t pan out so well in 2022 when Oregon got the best of them in Eugene.

So maybe they should keep this little accomplishment over a league that is a bit down this year under wraps a bit as they head off to the Big 12 in 2023.

Coach Kalani Sitake preaches respect and humility, and the aforementioned players said that will be the approach moving forward as the Cougars have this week off, then play host to Utah Tech on Nov. 19 for Senior Day and finish up at Stanford two days after Thanksgiving.

The Trailblazers, an FCS program, improved to 3-6 with a 48-36 win over Southern Utah in St. George on Saturday in the Battle of the Ax on homecoming. They will host Tarleton State this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Greater Zion Stadium.

Hall, who posted a career-high 459 yards of total offense against the Broncos, said the win on The Blue to improve to 5-8 all-time against BSU won’t go to the Cougars’ heads. There is no room for that for a team whose injury list still reads like a Saturday shopping list at Costco.

“We are not going to change our approach to anything,” Hall said. “For weeks, we have been hearing nothing but negative talk. So now that there is going to be a lot of positive talk, we can’t pay attention to that either. We got to keep the same mindset that got us here tonight.”

Hall, who threw the game-winning pass to Puka Nacua with 1:46 remaining, said talk of going 3-0 against the MW and wondering what might have been if the Cougars had played this well against Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina in October will have to wait for another day.

“We will just focus on the guys in the locker room, and our families. That is all that matters,” he said. “We love our fans. They are always here for us, we appreciate them. So just staying humble and understanding we gotta couple more games to take care of is the focus.”

One of the biggest surprises of the game, other than BYU winning as an eight-point underdog, was that the Cougars rolled up 27 first downs, 31 points and 532 yards on the No. 2 defense, statistically, in the country.

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State linebacker Gabe Hunter (54) pressures BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) who throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely (90) lifts running back George Holani (24) after Holani’s 1-yard touchdown run against BYU in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati, left, runs with the ball in front of Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) on a 48-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff-arms Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones, left, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball in front of Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reaches for the ball over Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers (1) for a 24-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) knocks the ball away from Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) to break up a reception-attempt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is hit as he throws by Boise State nose tackle Herbert Gums (98) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) cuts back with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle-attempt by Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tries to knock him out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) turns upfield after intercepting a BYU pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, right, scrambles with the ball in front of BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State running back George Holani, right, dives over BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson, bottom left, into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) celebrates after a 48-yard reception against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, front center, leans forward for a first down while dragging Boise State defenders on a fourth-down play in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw under pressure from the Boise State defense in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
The emergence of Ropati helped, as the junior college transfer who battled injuries his first two seasons in Provo broke out in a big way. He ran five times for 28 yards and caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

“Kalani always preaches staying humble and patient,” Ropati said. “I felt like that has been the biggest thing, just being there for my teammates and doing my best to be there for them and just wait for whatever opportunities come.”

Ropati’s 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass in which he had four offensive linemen forming a convoy for him almost to the end zone was impressive to watch.

The play known as “Posse Right Sally” worked so well the Cougars ran it twice, with Ropati picking up 28 yards the second time.

“The O line, they got out there and did all the heavy lifting and I just ran,” Ropati said. “Anybody could have ran that.”

Starting running back Chris Brooks stayed behind in Provo with a hamstring injury, while Miles Davis only played a few snaps and apparently suffered an injury that caused him to sit the rest of the way. Lopini Katoa stayed hot with 46 yards on 12 carries, and Hall added to the run game with 82 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts.

“The running backs are all dogs, man,” Ropati said.

Hall echoed that, saying he knew Ropati was going to do special things when he got the chance.

“Yeah, he is such an explosive guy. I knew it would only be a matter of time before he came out and made his plays. Tonight he showed it. He’s an absolute stud,” Hall said. “I knew that when he got recruited. I remember watching his juco film. The guy is electric. Just find ways to get him the ball and it will be awesome, his future.”

As for Hall, he said he will “100 percent” continue to run the ball more, after doing damage with his legs the past two weeks.

“It is never something we call and plan on, but when a play presents itself, that is what you do,” he said. “It is a nightmare for defenses.”

Hall said offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick “was in such a groove tonight, had everything working, and it was fun.”

And so was that locker room celebration.

