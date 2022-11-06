Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

No. 14 Utah dealing with more injury issues going into home finale against Stanford

Running backs Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover left Saturday’s game against Arizona with injuries.

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE No. 14 Utah dealing with more injury issues going into home finale against Stanford
Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, wearing red, is tripped up by Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young.

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) is tripped up by Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young (5) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 14 Utah had little problem dispatching Arizona last Saturday with a 45-20 victory over the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. 

The Utes, who are battling for a second consecutive Pac-12 championship, take on last-place Stanford in their home finale Saturday (8 p.m., MST, ESPN).

Washington State throttled the Cardinal 52-14 last weekend. Stanford is 3-6 overall and 1-6 in Pac-12 play.

On Nov. 19, an epic Pac-12 weekend is expected, when Utah (7-2, 5-1) visits first-place Oregon (8-1, 6-0) while USC (8-1, 6-1) collides with crosstown rival UCLA (8-1, 5-1).

The Pac-12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. 

For the Utes, that showdown with the Ducks at Autzen Stadium is sandwiched between contests against the two teams at the bottom of the conference standings — Stanford and Colorado. 

Utah earned its third consecutive win last Saturday against Arizona. 

Cam Rising started after being sidelined for the win over Washington State on Oct. 27.  Rising completed 13 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Kyle Whittingham said there are reasons why Rising wasn’t as sharp as he usually is, including the rainy weather. 

“Probably a little of everything. He’s still not 100%. We expect that hopefully to be there by next week,” he said. “The ball was a little slick at times, but I don’t know if that was a big deal. He was just missing some throws — throws that he usually makes 10 out of 10 times.”

The Utes ran for a season-high 306 yards. Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and Jaylon Glover gained 69 yards. 

Both left the game with injuries. 

“We’ll find out more (Sunday),” Whittingham said of Jackson and Glover. “I know it was upper body with JJ and lower body with Jaylon. That’s all we can say right now.”

merlin_2948651.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) and Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrate after a fourth down stop as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 31
merlin_2948585.jpg

The Utah team lines up to stretch out as they and Arizona prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 31
merlin_2948587.jpg

A few early fans find their seats prior to Utah and Arizona playing at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 31
merlin_2948583.jpg

As a team Utah lines up to stretch out as they and Arizona prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 31
merlin_2948581.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and the rest of the Utes prepare to play Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 31
merlin_2948579.jpg

Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 31
merlin_2948611.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (16) knocks the ball away from Arizona Wildcats tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 31
merlin_2948609.jpg

Arizona Wildcats cornerback Treydan Stukes (20) and Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) battle for the ball in the end zone as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The pass was incomplete.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 31
merlin_2948607.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) sets himself for a pass as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 31
merlin_2948605.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) is tripped up at the two yard line by Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner (21) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 31
merlin_2948603.jpg

Rain falls as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 31
Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (wearing red) falls on a fumbled ball by Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (16) falls on a fumbled ball by Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 31
merlin_2948599.jpg

Arizona Wildcats cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (4) breaks up a touchdown catch as he defends Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) in the end zone as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 31
Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, wearing red, is tripped up by Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young.

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) is tripped up by Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young (5) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 31
Utah Utes running back Nate Johnson spins into the end zone for a touchdown over Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) spins into the end zone for a touchdown over Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 31
Utah Utes running back Nate Johnson (wearing red) takes the ball into the end zone

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 31
merlin_2948591.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 31
merlin_2948589.jpg

Utah fans flash their “U” as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 31
merlin_2948675.jpg

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) fumbles the ball as he is tackled as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 31
merlin_2948673.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) rushes Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 31
merlin_2948671.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) dives toward a fumbled ball ahead of Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (71) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 31
merlin_2948669.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) runs after a catch as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 31
merlin_2948667.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) almost gets to Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 31
merlin_2948665.jpg

Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi (95) sacks Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 31
merlin_2948663.jpg

Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi (95) sacks Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 31
merlin_2948661.jpg

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) and Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 31
merlin_2948659.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) pressures Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 31
merlin_2948657.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) and Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) try to find the ball after Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) lost it as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 31
merlin_2948655.jpg

Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent (26) fends off Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jacob Manu (59) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 31
Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 31
merlin_2948649.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) hands the ball off to Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent (26) as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 31
Freshman quarterback Nate Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns out of the wildcat package against Arizona. 

“Nate’s got a very high ceiling,” Whittingham said. “He also throws the ball very well. We see it in practice every day.”

Running back Tavion Thomas, who missed the Washington State game, ran eight times for 38 yards against the Wildcats. He also played on special teams.

“He’s in a good situation right now,” Whittingham said about Thomas. “We’ll continue to keep him integrated and contributing.”

Stanford (3-6, 1-6) at No. 14 Utah (7-2, 5-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. MST

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700

