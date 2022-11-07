Utah’s sacks leader is out for the season

Utah has lost another player to a season-ending injury, coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday — this time on the defensive side of the ball.

Van Fillinger, a 6-foot-4, 256-pound sophomore defensive end is done for the year after suffering a lower-leg injury. The former Corner Canyon High standout leads the team in sacks.

“Van’s a very good player for us. He’s done some good things the last couple of years so we’ll miss Van the rest of the season.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“He won’t be with us these last three weeks nor in a bowl game or any other games we have beyond. It’s unfortunate,” Whittingham said. “Van’s a very good player for us. He’s done some good things the last couple of years so we’ll miss Van the rest of the season.”

Fillinger recorded 18 tackles, and a team-high five sacks this season. He also has two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

“The last four games of our season is when he really came on. We expect him to make plays,” defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said earlier this season. “He’s a guy now that is expected to make that play. He’s done a great job with his body during the offseason. He’s gotten stronger.”

“Van has no ceiling. He’s a freak specimen. I feel like this year he’s been more confident,” defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi said in October. “It’s his moves off the edge and he’s one of the strongest guys on the team. He’s been able to use his tools to build himself up and have the season he wants to have.”

Defensive ends coach Lewis Powell has praised Fillinger’s work ethic during fall camp.

“Van continues to be a sponge and a student of the game. He is understanding more about defense,” he said. “We’re getting more of a leadership role out of him this year. It’s been good … He’s evolved as a pass rusher.”

With Fillinger out, the Utes will have to tighten up its rotation from five players to four, according to Whittingham. That group is made up of Jonah Elliss, Connor O’Toole, Miki Suguturaga and Stanford transfer Gabe Reid.

“Instead of five guys getting reps, it’s now four guys. We’ll miss Van,” Whittingham said. “He brings a lot to the table. He’s particularly stout against the run. He’s a big, strong kid.”

Also on the injury front, running backs Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover were injured in Utah’s 45-20 win over Arizona last Saturday.

Their status is uncertain. Whittingham won’t discuss injuries unless they are the season-ending variety.

Are the Utes going to be fine at running back?

“We have to be. We have no choice,” Whittingham said. “We’ll put it together and have someone out there at running back. That’s just how it is. We’ve been pretty beat up. When you have problems and issues, 80% of the people don’t care and 20% of the people are glad you have your issues.”

Another injured Utah player, tight end Dalton Kincaid, was sidelined for the Arizona game.

Will he be available Saturday against Stanford?

“We hope to have him this weekend,” Whittingham said. “We’ll see. It will be close.”

Utes on the air

Stanford (3-6, 1-6)

at No. 14 Utah (7-2, 5-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. MST

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700