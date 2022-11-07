Facebook Twitter
Monday, November 7, 2022 
‘It meant the whole world’: Bye week allows BYU to revel in upset win over Boise State longer than usual

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said the Cougars’ offense overcame two blown calls by referees at end of first half that should have been touchdowns

By Jay Drew
BYU defensive lineman John Nelson reacts to a call on the field during a game between against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 5, 2022. For Nelson, who spent six of his growing-up years in Boise before moving to Utah, the Cougars’ victory was all the sweeter.

Marc Sanchez, Icon Sportswire via AP Images

In October, when they were losing four straight games for the first time since 2017, BYU’s players and coaches were eager to put those setbacks behind them and move on to the next contest.

That wasn’t the case Monday, a couple days after BYU upset Boise State 31-28 to even its record at 5-5 and get within a win of bowl eligibility.

During their weekly press briefing with reporters via Zoom and when assistant coaches Aaron Roderick and Ilaisa Tuiaki spoke during the “Coordinators’ Corner” program, BYU’s guys continued to revel in the victory that righted a wobbling, perhaps sinking, ship.

“It doesn’t surprise me, the catches that he makes. ... We have playmakers all over the place. I am just thankful that he got that toe in.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake on Puka Nacua’s game-winning catch in 31-28 victory over Boise State

That was especially true for defensive lineman John Nelson, who lived in Boise for six years as a child and was a Boise State fan because his father, David, played basketball for the Broncos.

“A lot of my family lives in Boise, and they were pretty much all there, and half of them were wearing BYU hats and Boise State shirts,” he said. “So yeah, it meant the whole world, especially coming out with a win and just the kind of game it was. It was one of my favorite games ever, personally.”

Nelson, who prepped at Salem Hills High in southern Utah County after his family moved to Utah before his high school years, said the win was all the more satisfying because Boise State is a great team, was playing at home, and the crowd was as loud, and hostile, as ever.

“It was a big weight lifted off my shoulders, just to kinda get back in a groove, all four of us (defensive linemen), whoever was on the field,” he said. “To just come together as a unit more, it definitely helped us with our chemistry.”

Receiver Brayden Cosper, who had two catches for 34 yards, said the short plane ride home was filled with energy and celebration.

“It was a much-needed win, and I think everybody could just kinda exhale and enjoy it,” Cosper said.

After having played for 10 weeks straight, a couple weeks too long, really, the Cougars have a bye this week before facing FCS Utah Tech on Nov. 19. They wrap up the regular season on Nov. 26 at Stanford, which is 3-6 and plays at Utah this Saturday.

“I would say it came at the right time. It is good to kinda relax a little bit and mentally know that you don’t have to work on Saturday this week,” Nelson said. “I think we needed it. I am hurting a little bit. Everyone is hurting. So this is a good time to have it.”

Speaking of players who are hurting, Tuiaki said on “Coordinators’ Corner” that the three injured starting linebackers — Chaz Ah You, Max Tooley and Payton Wilgar — who have been out the past few weeks, are probably out for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t know if Kalani (Sitake) has put anything out, but it doesn’t look too good for any of those guys,” Tuiaki said.

During the press briefing, Sitake was asked specifically about Wilgar, Tooley, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell, running back Chris Brooks and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, and whether any of their injuries are season-ending.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff-arms Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones, left, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU linebacker Ben Bywater gives chase to Boise State quarterback Taylen Green Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State linebacker Gabe Hunter (54) pressures BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) who throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely (90) lifts running back George Holani (24) after Holani’s 1-yard touchdown run against BYU in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati, left, runs with the ball in front of Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) on a 48-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball in front of Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reaches for the ball over Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers (1) for a 24-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) knocks the ball away from Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) to break up a reception-attempt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is hit as he throws by Boise State nose tackle Herbert Gums (98) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) cuts back with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle-attempt by Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tries to knock him out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) turns upfield after intercepting a BYU pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State running back George Holani, right, dives over BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson, bottom left, into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) celebrates after a 48-yard reception against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, front center, leans forward for a first down while dragging Boise State defenders on a fourth-down play in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw under pressure from the Boise State defense in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
He said that none of the injuries are “definite season-ending,” but acknowledged that some guys might not be able to play in the next two games but could be available in a bowl game. He didn’t name names.

Sitake said BYU will practice and lift weights Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, then take Thursday and Friday off, although the weight room will be available for players who want to get in additional lifts. He said most players will stay in town to catch up on academics, heal up, and work out with teammates.

Sitake downplayed the importance of the win to the general well-being of his program on Saturday night, and repeated those sentiments Monday when asked if the pressure was off this week.

“I mean, I put more pressure on myself and on this team than anybody else,” he said. “So we are worried about going 1-0 every week. That’s the goal. I am trying to keep it simple. But these guys know what is at stake. … It is good to get the win, but more than anything we need to just keep working. That is a principle that is eternal, is just keep working.”

Roderick also appeared on “Coordinators’ Corner” on Monday, and had some interesting things to say about the final moments of the first half.

“We scored twice,” Roderick said, referring to two plays in which referees spotted the ball just outside the goal line. “… Maybe I will get fined for saying this, but I think (officials) missed both of those calls.”

On the first, Roderick believes Puka Nacua was in the end zone with the ball before landing at the 1-yard line on a comeback catch. On the second, Roderick said running back Lopini Katoa broke the plane of the goal line, but officials spotted the ball short, then, upon replay review, let the on-field call stand.

Boise State fans and coaches were also upset with the way some calls went, including Nacua’s game-winning catch with 1:46 remaining. The on-field call of a touchdown was upheld by replay, even though there wasn’t clear evidence on tape. 

Photos later surfaced of Nacua having a toe down in the end zone and the ball securely in his arms.

“It doesn’t surprise me, the catches that he makes,” Sitake said. “… We have playmakers all over the place. I am just thankful that he got that toe in.”

BYU coach Kalani Sitake looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press

