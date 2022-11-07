In October, when they were losing four straight games for the first time since 2017, BYU’s players and coaches were eager to put those setbacks behind them and move on to the next contest.

That wasn’t the case Monday, a couple days after BYU upset Boise State 31-28 to even its record at 5-5 and get within a win of bowl eligibility.

During their weekly press briefing with reporters via Zoom and when assistant coaches Aaron Roderick and Ilaisa Tuiaki spoke during the “Coordinators’ Corner” program, BYU’s guys continued to revel in the victory that righted a wobbling, perhaps sinking, ship.

That was especially true for defensive lineman John Nelson, who lived in Boise for six years as a child and was a Boise State fan because his father, David, played basketball for the Broncos.

“A lot of my family lives in Boise, and they were pretty much all there, and half of them were wearing BYU hats and Boise State shirts,” he said. “So yeah, it meant the whole world, especially coming out with a win and just the kind of game it was. It was one of my favorite games ever, personally.”

Nelson, who prepped at Salem Hills High in southern Utah County after his family moved to Utah before his high school years, said the win was all the more satisfying because Boise State is a great team, was playing at home, and the crowd was as loud, and hostile, as ever.

“It was a big weight lifted off my shoulders, just to kinda get back in a groove, all four of us (defensive linemen), whoever was on the field,” he said. “To just come together as a unit more, it definitely helped us with our chemistry.”

Receiver Brayden Cosper, who had two catches for 34 yards, said the short plane ride home was filled with energy and celebration.

“It was a much-needed win, and I think everybody could just kinda exhale and enjoy it,” Cosper said.

After having played for 10 weeks straight, a couple weeks too long, really, the Cougars have a bye this week before facing FCS Utah Tech on Nov. 19. They wrap up the regular season on Nov. 26 at Stanford, which is 3-6 and plays at Utah this Saturday.

“I would say it came at the right time. It is good to kinda relax a little bit and mentally know that you don’t have to work on Saturday this week,” Nelson said. “I think we needed it. I am hurting a little bit. Everyone is hurting. So this is a good time to have it.”

Speaking of players who are hurting, Tuiaki said on “Coordinators’ Corner” that the three injured starting linebackers — Chaz Ah You, Max Tooley and Payton Wilgar — who have been out the past few weeks, are probably out for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t know if Kalani (Sitake) has put anything out, but it doesn’t look too good for any of those guys,” Tuiaki said.

During the press briefing, Sitake was asked specifically about Wilgar, Tooley, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell, running back Chris Brooks and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, and whether any of their injuries are season-ending.

He said that none of the injuries are “definite season-ending,” but acknowledged that some guys might not be able to play in the next two games but could be available in a bowl game. He didn’t name names.

Sitake said BYU will practice and lift weights Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, then take Thursday and Friday off, although the weight room will be available for players who want to get in additional lifts. He said most players will stay in town to catch up on academics, heal up, and work out with teammates.

Sitake downplayed the importance of the win to the general well-being of his program on Saturday night, and repeated those sentiments Monday when asked if the pressure was off this week.

“I mean, I put more pressure on myself and on this team than anybody else,” he said. “So we are worried about going 1-0 every week. That’s the goal. I am trying to keep it simple. But these guys know what is at stake. … It is good to get the win, but more than anything we need to just keep working. That is a principle that is eternal, is just keep working.”

Roderick also appeared on “Coordinators’ Corner” on Monday, and had some interesting things to say about the final moments of the first half.

“We scored twice,” Roderick said, referring to two plays in which referees spotted the ball just outside the goal line. “… Maybe I will get fined for saying this, but I think (officials) missed both of those calls.”

On the first, Roderick believes Puka Nacua was in the end zone with the ball before landing at the 1-yard line on a comeback catch. On the second, Roderick said running back Lopini Katoa broke the plane of the goal line, but officials spotted the ball short, then, upon replay review, let the on-field call stand.

Boise State fans and coaches were also upset with the way some calls went, including Nacua’s game-winning catch with 1:46 remaining. The on-field call of a touchdown was upheld by replay, even though there wasn’t clear evidence on tape.

Photos later surfaced of Nacua having a toe down in the end zone and the ball securely in his arms.

“It doesn’t surprise me, the catches that he makes,” Sitake said. “… We have playmakers all over the place. I am just thankful that he got that toe in.”