Monday, November 7, 2022 | 
How Chef Sitake served up an early Thanksgiving

The Cougars, along with Cougar Nation, were hungry for victory, and the BYU coach cooked up a winning recipe to snap four-game losing streak.

By Dave McCann Dave McCann
BYU’s Kalani Sitake looks perplexed here during game vs. Boise State, Nov. 5, 2022, but it was BSU who was befuddled.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake may look perplexed here during game against Boise State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, but it was his game plan that left the Broncos befuddled.

Steve Conner, Associated Press

Kalani Sitake served Cougar Nation a five-star meal over the weekend representing the four food groups of football — offense, defense, special teams and coaching — and they ate it up like an early Thanksgiving.

The feast looked and tasted similar to the spread Sitake rolled out against Baylor in September, but Saturday’s presentation was done by using ingredients that weren’t on the table when “bear” was on the menu.

BYU took the field at Boise State as 812-point underdogs with 12 different starters from the group that cut down No. 9 Baylor 26-20 in double overtime on Sept. 10. Whether due to injury or performance, the overhaul is astounding.

Malik Moore, Kaleb Hayes, DeAngelo Mandell and Ammon Hannemann anchored the secondary against the Bears while Jakob Robinson, Micah Harper, Talen Alfrey and Gabe Jeudy-Lally started in their places at Boise State — with no one older than a redshirt sophomore.

Related

Max Tooley, Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili started at linebacker against Baylor. On Saturday, the Cougars rolled out Ben Bywater, Pepe Tanuvasa and Pili.

Changes to the offense were just as significant. Running back Chris Brooks, receivers Kody Epps and Chase Roberts, and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia started against the Bears.

Roberts riddled Baylor’s secondary for eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. Epps was BYU’s leading receiver before being lost for the season with a shoulder injury at Liberty, and Brooks remains the leading rusher despite missing the last two games.

In Boise, those four were replaced in the starting lineup by Puka Nacua, Keanu Hill, Lopini Katoa and Joe Tukuafu.

AP22310101026987.jpg

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater gives chase to Boise State quarterback Taylen Green Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
1 of 24
AP22310095415954.jpg

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
2 of 24
AP22310095434721.jpg

Boise State linebacker Gabe Hunter (54) pressures BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) who throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
3 of 24
AP22310101022818.jpg

Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely (90) lifts running back George Holani (24) after Holani’s 1-yard touchdown run against BYU in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
4 of 24
AP22310101027374.jpg

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati, left, runs with the ball in front of Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) on a 48-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
5 of 24
AP22310033426553.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff-arms Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones, left, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
6 of 24
AP22310095415643.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball in front of Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
7 of 24
AP22310095442730.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reaches for the ball over Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers (1) for a 24-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
8 of 24
AP22310027701725.jpg

Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
9 of 24
AP22310027709760.jpg

Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
10 of 24
AP22310029107761.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
11 of 24
AP22310029111976.jpg

BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) knocks the ball away from Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) to break up a reception-attempt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
12 of 24
AP22310029135595.jpg

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
13 of 24
AP22310033422483.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
14 of 24
AP22310033428573.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is hit as he throws by Boise State nose tackle Herbert Gums (98) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
15 of 24
AP22310033447942.jpg

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) cuts back with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle-attempt by Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
16 of 24
AP22310033582804.jpg

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
17 of 24
AP22310033583200.jpg

Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tries to knock him out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
18 of 24
AP22310033621169.jpg

Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) turns upfield after intercepting a BYU pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
19 of 24
AP22310033627791.jpg

Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
20 of 24
AP22310101041604.jpg

Boise State running back George Holani, right, dives over BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson, bottom left, into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
21 of 24
AP22310101045148.jpg

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) celebrates after a 48-yard reception against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
22 of 24
AP22310103215593.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, front center, leans forward for a first down while dragging Boise State defenders on a fourth-down play in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
23 of 24
AP22310103238819.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw under pressure from the Boise State defense in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
24 of 24
One wonders how any recipe can undergo so many ingredient changes and still turn out a familiar and delightful flavor?

Credit the chef.

Considering the changes, the losing streak, the unhappy customers, Boise State’s home field advantage and a Broncos’ defense that was statistically heralded as among the best in the country, Saturday may have been Sitake’s finest hour.

He cooked up a potentially season-saving win.

Jaren Hall and the Cougars amassed 532 yards of offense against a Boise State (6-3) defense ranked No. 2 in the country allowing 232. While struggling to score in the first half, BYU finished with 31 points against a defense that had only allowed an average of 17.4 per game.

Related

The Cougars rolled up 27 first downs against a squad that was only allowing 11 (No. 1 in FBS) and BYU dominated the time of possession by 12 minutes.

Defensively, with Sitake calling the plays, the Cougars held Boise State to four of 10 third-down conversions. They contained the Bronco ground attack, including their elusive quarterback, to 104 yards and most importantly, BYU didn’t allow any Boise State points off of Hall’s two interceptions.

On special teams, Ryan Rehkow used his only punt to pin the Broncos inside their own 4-yard line and Jake Oldroyd was perfect on four extra-points and a field goal.

AP22310759851540.jpg

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati carries the ball for a 48-yard touchdown reception against Boise State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28.

Steve Conner, Associated Press

Sitake and his staff called the right plays at the right time, including the screen pass to the rarely used Hinckley Ropati that he turned into a 48-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick went back to that same play on BYU’s final drive and Ropati raced 29 yards to the Boise 7 with under four minutes remaining.

While far from perfect, Saturday’s feast was good enough to fill the belly of an anxious roster that had underperformed for four games and fill the stomach of a fan base that could barely stomach the month of October.

Related

More importantly, the victory invigorated BYU’s (5-5) appetite for more. A win against Utah Tech (3-6) on Nov. 19 (1:30 p.m. on BYUtv) will make the Cougars bowl eligible ahead of a Thanksgiving weekend showdown at Stanford.

The motivation to heal, to practice and, for Sitake, to get back into the kitchen and cook up something else, is restored. And unlike most chefs who prefer to keep their secret ingredients under wraps, Sitake is completely transparent about his.

“He is one of the best players in college football,” he said, after Nacua’s game winning and perhaps season-saving touchdown grab that helped the chef serve Thanksgiving early to Cougar Nation.

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is the studio host for “BYU Sports Nation Game Day,” “The Post Game Show,” “After Further Review” and play-by-play announcer for BYUtv. He is also co-host of “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com. 

AP22310758302717.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball after a reception against Boise State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Says BYU coach Kalani Sitake of his prized receiver, “He is one of the best players in college football.”

Steve Conner, Associated Press

