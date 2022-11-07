Facebook Twitter
Monday, November 7, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s win over Idaho State

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s win over Idaho State
BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope watches

FILE — BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope reacts as the Brigham Young Cougars play the San Francisco Dons in the 2022 West Coast Conference men’s basketball quarterfinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5, 2022. BYU lost 63-75.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In its season-opener Monday night at the Marriott Center, BYU survived 60-56 against Idaho State. The Cougars (1-0) rallied in the final minute, as Gideon George blocked a shot with less than two seconds remaining, to avert an embarrassing home loss to a Bengal team that won just seven games a year ago. 

  • BYU made just 3 of 16 3-pointers, but two of those came late in the game. Gideon George buried one with 2:37 remaining; then with 11.2 seconds left, Spencer Johnson drilled the game-winning 3 to put the Cougars up 58-56.
  • Fousseyni Traore recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He knocked down two clutch free throws with 26.6 seconds left to tie the game at 55-apiece.
  • BYU had 23 turnovers and Idaho State had 22. The Cougars out-rebounded ISU 42-30. 

Next Up In BYU sports
Why BYU win over Boise State ‘meant the whole world’ to this Cougar defender
Pacific volleyball team refuses to play at BYU, cites unsupported Duke claim of ‘racist comments’
How Kalani Sitake cooked up an early Thanksgiving
What experts said about Zach Wilson’s bounce back effort in Jets’ win over Bills
Jimmer Fredette’s game-winner led Team USA to an international tournament win
What we learned about BYU from its fortune-turning win over Boise State