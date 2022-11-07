3 keys to BYU’s win over Idaho State

In its season-opener Monday night at the Marriott Center, BYU survived 60-56 against Idaho State. The Cougars (1-0) rallied in the final minute, as Gideon George blocked a shot with less than two seconds remaining, to avert an embarrassing home loss to a Bengal team that won just seven games a year ago.



BYU made just 3 of 16 3-pointers, but two of those came late in the game. Gideon George buried one with 2:37 remaining; then with 11.2 seconds left, Spencer Johnson drilled the game-winning 3 to put the Cougars up 58-56.

Fousseyni Traore recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He knocked down two clutch free throws with 26.6 seconds left to tie the game at 55-apiece.

BYU had 23 turnovers and Idaho State had 22. The Cougars out-rebounded ISU 42-30.