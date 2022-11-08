Democrat John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race

This article will be updated with official election results.

Early Wednesday morning, The Associated Press called the Pennsylvania Senate Race, with Democrat John Fetterman taking the win over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Crunching the numbers: When the race was called around 1:00 a.m. EST, Fetterman had 49.9% of the vote, with Oz trailing behind by over 100,000 votes.

The bigger picture: Deseret News reported that Pennsylvania, a historical swing state, would be one of the states critical to determining whether the U.S. Senate would be controlled by Republicans or Democrats.

The Candidates: Democrat John Fetterman has been serving as Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor since 2019, and previously served as the Mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, for 12 years.

