Penn State coach James Franklin, Kyle Whittingham trade compliments ahead of Rose Bowl showdown

Utah and Penn State have never met on the football field.

The Utes and Nittany Lions will face off for the first time on a big stage — the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.

But just because the two programs haven’t squared off doesn’t mean that the head coaches of both teams — Penn State’s James Franklin and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham — don’t already know a lot about the other.

“I have a ton of respect for what they do and how they do it and it will be a tremendous challenge. That’s the first thing I thought of when I heard what the matchup was.” — Penn State coach James Franklin on facing the Utes in the Rose Bowl

They’ll both learn a lot more in the coming days and weeks leading up to their showdown in Pasadena.

“You look at the University of Utah and the success that they’ve had under Kyle’s leadership, to me it was exciting,” Franklin said during a teleconference hours after the announcement about the matchup against Utah was made. “Right away, I started to think about when has Penn State played Utah from a historical perspective? I found out this is the first time playing each other. That’s really cool and exciting for our fan base and our players as well.

“And after watching them play recently, a tough, hard-nosed, disciplined, gritty team that finds ways to win,” he continued. “All different ways. I have a ton of respect for what they do and how they do it and it will be a tremendous challenge. That’s the first thing I thought of when I heard what the matchup was.”

And what did Whittingham have to say about Franklin and the Nittany Lions?

“I would echo a lot of the same things that coach Franklin pointed out. I hadn’t realized that it was the first time the two teams will have ever played each other,” he said. “My dad played pro football, coached for many years. So I’ve been a college football fan forever. We watched Penn State from afar. What a great tradition.

“That place, I’ve never been to a game there but it looks nuts to play in that stadium with that crowd and those fans. Of course, (Joe Paterno) was what I grew up with, the guy at the helm. Just excited. It’s a storied program; a lot of tradition and history. Ton of success through the years. We’re relatively new on the scene compared to what they’ve got going and what they’ve had historically. We’re excited to play and excited for the challenge. We have all the respect in the world for their program.”

While Utah is making its second straight trip to the Rose Bowl, Penn State is making its first appearance since 2017.

Penn State head coach James Franklin takes a selfie with fans before a game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. Penn State and the Utes will meet Jan. 2, 2023 in the Rose Bowl. Barry Reeger, Associated Press

“Truly appreciate the opportunity, the history and the tradition of the Rose Bowl speaks for itself,” Franklin said. “We had a phenomenal experience last time we were involved. Our players and staff could not be more excited about making the trip again.”

Franklin reiterated the respect he has for Utah’s program and what it has accomplished.

“Obviously, I have a ton of respect for the University of Utah and their history and tradition. Coach has done a phenomenal job there,” he said. “I was able to watch their game the other night (the Utes’ 47-24 victory over USC in the Pac-12 championship game). What a great game for college football. They played so well and they really played well all season long. … A really good football team, coached extremely well. An experienced, gutsy quarterback that’s a competitor. This is going to be a great game.”

Whittingham can see a lot of his own program in the way Penn State plays.

“Penn State is a tremendous opponent. … They play great defense and they have a couple of really good backs, nearly 1,000 yards each. They do a lot of really good things,” he said. “It reminds me of us in a way, the way we approach the game and go about our business. Coach Franklin, I have all the respect in the world for him and what he’s done there. … He’s a heckuva football coach. It’s going to be a big challenge for us and we’re excited to be there.”

There will be some history made at the Rose Bowl this season, if for no other reason that the Utes and Nittany Lions will be meeting for the first time.

“Penn State has played every Pac-12 school except for Utah,” Franklin said. “It’s not too often in 2022 that you’re able to do things for the first-time ever. That’s really cool.”

Rose Bowl on the air

No. 8 Utah (10-3)

vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

Jan. 2, 3 p.m. MST

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700