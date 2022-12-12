You’re not alone in not understanding your Gen Z colleagues— your guide to Gen Z slang

Do you feel sus-ed out by your Gen Z colleagues’ slang? Do you not know what it means when a Gen Zer says that their lunch was bussin’ — no cap?

Slay. Dank. Emojis.

Gen Zers speak in a different way than generations before them.

If you’re feeling confused about what your Gen Z colleagues are saying, you’re not alone. Per The Washington Post, this form of slang confuses older colleagues who don’t speak in emojis without using any punctuation. Mary Clare Wall told The Washington Post that her use of the term “slay” confused her colleagues.

Gen Z office speak has been the subject of fascination for a while.

In a BBC article about how Gen Z is influencing office speak to become more casual, Kate Morgan wrote, “It goes beyond slang and internet-speak abbreviations. Gen Z, used to informal, near-constant contact, spurns the prim email in favour of a quick Slack message. But that can be a tough pill to swallow for older generations, who are accustomed to dictating the professional rules of communication.”

According to BBC, while slang is not new, the way that Gen Z uses it is different than other generations. Jonah Stillman, author of “Gen Z @ Work” told BBC that Gen Z values authenticity. Since they value authenticity, they are redefining what is considered professional.

What is Gen Z slang?

If you’re an older colleague who doesn’t understand Gen Z speak, here’s a quick primer on some common Gen Z terms for you, so that you can communicate effectively.

Glow-up: Think of this term as a way of describing how someone improved from where they used to be.

Slay: This word means to do something well or to do a good job.

Bet: Bet is a way of saying “yes” or “OK” or “it’s on.”

Vibing: Gen Z is big on vibes. Vibing describes a generic positive feeling that someone has about something.

Stan: This word is synonymous with supporting something.

Sus: Short-hand for suspicious.

Facts: This word is a way of saying that something is true.

Simp: A term for someone who admires another person. It’s usually used in a derogatory way to imply someone is paying weird amounts of attention to another person.

Slaps: If someone says that something “slaps,” they mean that it is really good.

Understood the assignment: If someone tells you that you “understood the assignment,” that means that you did something well and understood what you are supposed to do.

Cap: Cap is a word that means a lie. If someone says “no cap”, it means something like “I’m being totally honest.”

Tea: Refers to gossip aka spilling the tea.

Valid: This is a word that people use to express that something is understandable.

W or L: This is shorthand for “win” as in a good thing or “loss” as in a bad thing.

It’s also important to know that Gen Zers often don’t use capitalization or punctuation when communicating over text or messages.