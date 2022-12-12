Will Bodie become the next winner of ‘The Voice’?

Bodie is one of five singers competing to be the newest champion of “The Voice.”

Here’s a look at his run on the show.

Who is Bodie from ‘The Voice’ 2022?

During Bodie’s audition for “The Voice,” Blake Shelton said he believed the 29-year-old singer from California had “what it takes to make it to the finale of ‘The Voice.’”

“Let’s win this thing,” Shelton said, according to the Deseret News.

Now, Bodie has made it to the show’s season finale, as one of the top five singers.

Bodie has been a strong contender all season. When the singer performed for the top 10 round, Shelton — who has been a coach on the show for all 22 seasons — said it “may be the greatest performance I’ve ever seen on this show,” per Entertainment Tonight. After the top eight round, all of the coaches praised Bodie for his creativity and for knowing who he is as an artist.

“I just love that you make every song your own,” Cabello said after Bodie’s performance of Halsey’s “Without Me.” “You’re just such a true artist.”

Legend called Bodie one of his favorite performers of the season, while Shelton — who said during the Knockout round that the show has never seen an artist like Bodie before — commented that the singer had an “absurd amount of talent.”

Bodie initially had all four coaches fighting for him after performing The Fray’s “You Found Me” for his blind audition. Stefani called him a rare kind of performer while Legend said he liked how the singer brought his own soulful interpretation of the song to the “Voice” stage. But in the end, Bodie opted to join Shelton’s team, where he has remained for his entire time on the show.

Bodie recently opened up about his decision to join Shelton’s team in an interview with Parade.

‘Going into it, I was sure I was going to pick Gwen or Camila. I’m very strategic in really everything I’ve been doing on the show including coach choice. And I’m a big fan of Gwen. I knew that she was going to understand my weird, unique style of music, but also how I want to dress, how I want to act, and all this. I just felt like she would get me the most.



The long and short of why Blake is what he said to me. Some of it aired, some of it was edited out, but I could just tell he had vision for me. I knew that if I chose him and I worked with him and I worked hard, I could just sense that he was going to believe in me and continue to root me on. And I’m glad I picked him because time and time again he’s shown that he’s believed in me and picked me to be the winner.

Bodie performs during the top 10 round of “The Voice.” Trae Patton, NBC

Bodie tried to make it on the show before this current season of “The Voice,” and went through a couple of preliminary rounds a few years ago, per Parade. The singer — who was a photographer/videographer, taught a songwriting course at Vanguard University in California and was a worship coach for one of the music groups on campus before trying out for “The Voice” — said he’s loved showing his three kids “what it looks like to chase the passion and dream.”

He plans to keep pursuing that path after “The Voice” comes to an end. Prior to going on “The Voice,” the singer had already released original music and has more than 1 million streams on Spotify, Hollywood Life reported.

“On the show I’ve already grown so much vocally but the plan is utilizing the platform and the exposure to get me out on tour doing what I’ve been doing,” he told Parade. “Get me out there working with bigger artists, writing songs with bigger artists. I would love to get on a tour with another artist that I look up to and just continue further in this career. The exposure alone has really been such a blessing.”

Bodie’s performances on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Below are some highlights from Bodie’s run on “The Voice”:

