This 22-year-old country singer could win ‘The Voice’

Bryce Leatherwood is one of five singers competing to be the newest champion of “The Voice.”

Here’s a look at his run on the show.

Who is Bryce Leatherwood on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Leatherwood has been on Blake Shelton’s team for his entire time on “The Voice.”

After performing Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for his blind audition, the country singer had three coaches vying for him: Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Legend complimented the “richness” in Leatherwood’s voice, and Stefani, who is married to Shelton, said she had a deep appreciation for country music despite not being a country artist.

In the end, though, the 22-year-old singer from Georgia stuck to his country roots and picked Shelton.

Leatherwood has been a strong contender throughout his run on the “Voice.” He received high praise from the coaches after performing Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” with Legend even calling it Leatherwood’s best performance to date.

“You’re so authentic, and so kind of classical and old school — and everything that you want to see in a country artist,” Stefani said. “But yet you have this crazy sort of star quality stage presence.”

Shelton, meanwhile, noted that Leatherwood had “engaged the army of country music fans that watch the show,” and would likely be a force to reckon with in the finale.

With Leatherwood, Shelton has a really good shot at securing his ninth victory on “The Voice” — more victories than any other coach. Three of the five remaining singers in the competition come from Shelton’s team, the Deseret News reported.

Leatherwood started singing when he was in the seventh grade. The country singer graduated from Georgia Southern University in May and is now on his biggest stage to date, performing for the millions of viewers who tune in to “The Voice.”

“It was on a wish and a prayer,” Leatherwood recently told 11Alive News, an NBC affiliate based in Atlanta. “What really made me want to sing and perform on the show and audition was just to want to succeed and to do this for the rest of my life. What a golden opportunity it was and has been.”

Bryce Leatherwood performances on ‘The Voice’ 2022

