‘Lost a great one today’: Kyle Whittingham reacts to Mike Leach’s death

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham shared his condolences at the death of Mike Leach, the Mississippi State coach who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition and a man Whittingham called a close friend.

Whittingham and Leach faced each other several times when Leach coached at Washington State from 2012-2019.

What did Kyle Whittingham say about Mike Leach?

“The world of college football lost a great one today. Mike Leach was a close friend and I will miss him. He was a person I always looked forward to conversing with, not only about football, but life in general,” Whittingham said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“He brought a wealth of knowledge to our profession, and I admired and loved how straight up and unfiltered he was. Truly a one of a kind coach and person. My heart goes out to his wife and family in this devastating time. Mike, I love you and we will miss you.”

Mike, I love you and we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/gFYuqgqg7m — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) December 13, 2022

Both Whittingham and Leach are graduates of BYU — the Utah coach played football under LaVell Edwards in the early 1980s, while Leach played rugby at the school around the same time.

Their paths have crossed multiple times throughout their coaching careers. Leach owned a 4-2 record over Whittingham and Utah during his time at Washington State.

Washington State head coach Mike Leach, left, and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham share a laugh before the start of their NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Prior to coaching at Washington State, Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2000-2009. He spent the past three seasons as Mississippi State’s head coach.

In 2019, ahead of their final meeting as fellow Pac-12 coaches, Whittingham shared why he loved conversations with Leach.

“He is the most entertaining coach you will come across. He is as smart as a whip and personable,” Whittingham told the Deseret News. “You can literally choose any topic and you will get a couple of hours’ worth of dialogue. He knows a lot. He must read a lot.”