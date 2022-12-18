Facebook Twitter
Sunday, December 18, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

How BYU won a bowl game it had no business winning on a frosty night in Albuquerque

Cougars rallied around their makeshift defensive coaching staff, got big plays from Ben Bywater and Jakob Robinson to stun SMU

By Jay Drew
SHARE How BYU won a bowl game it had no business winning on a frosty night in Albuquerque
BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) smiles during the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Bywater scored on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU.

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) smiles during the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Bywater scored on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU.

BYU photo

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Standing on the makeshift podium after accepting the cool dreamcatcher trophy that goes to the most outstanding defensive player of the New Mexico Bowl, BYU linebacker Ben Bywater summed up the improbable 24-23 win over favored SMU the best way he knew how.

“You know, we are a broken team right now,” Bywater said. “I mean, a lot of guys are injured. We had a lot of mix up on the coaching staff. So for us to go out there and do our thing, man, and win this game, I couldn’t be more proud of everybody.”

It was truly a dream ending for the Cougars, who finished their final season of independence with an 8-5 record and a little bit of momentum for Big 12 entrance, which has officially begun. It has to go down as one of the most improbable bowl wins of the 17 the program has acquired, among the 40 BYU has played.

“You know, we are a broken team right now. I mean, a lot of guys are injured. We had a lot of mix up on the coaching staff. So for us to go out there and do our thing, man, and win this game, I couldn’t be more proud of everybody.” — BYU linebacker Ben Bywater

Back in the SMU locker room at the south end of University Stadium, the Mustangs (7-6) had to be wondering how they let this one get away. They were missing a few good players, too, most notably NFL-bound receiver Rashee Rice, but were clearly the more healthy team and weren’t in the game with a mixture of analysts and graduate assistants for defensive coaches, as BYU was.

It was a game SMU had no business losing.

It was a game BYU had no business winning.

But that’s college football.

Bottom line: “We got one more point than they did and made the one play that flips the entire thing,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

That “one play” was made by nickel back Jakob Robinson, of course, an open-field tackle on SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai just outside the 1-yard line after Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee gambled and lost. Robinson, diehard BYU fans might recall, made a big stop last year in the final seconds to beat USC.

“This is a good way to end the independence era, so we are looking forward to being in a conference next year and to start working towards that,” Sitake said. “Now we can officially talk about it.”

Yes, but the last game of independence won’t soon be forgotten.

“It seems like BYU and SMU have some really good history in bowl games, and this was a fun one to be a part of,” Sitake said.

For the Cougars, that is.

In a strange way, it feels like they stole this one, sort of like in the 1980 Holiday Bowl when Jim McMahon led the big comeback to beat SMU 46-45 in San Diego.

BYU’s 256 yards were the fewest by a winning team in the 17-year history of the New Mexico Bowl; SMU had 13 more first downs — 29 to 16 — and 133 more yards and was an outstanding 10 of 18 on third down, but failed in its attempt to win its first bowl game since 2012.

Bywater, whose bowl-record 76-yard interception return for a touchdown and game-high 11 tackles were the reason he was a unanimous pick for the defensive award, said the game became “personal” for the BYU defense after the coaching shakeup and the departures to the transfer portal.

And many pundits predicted SMU, which brought one of the country’s most prolific offenses to the Land of Enchantment, would hang a 50-burger on the beleaguered BYU defense.

“Absolutely,” Bywater said. “For us, it is the way the world works. Everybody is going to gas up the offense, talk about the offense. For us, we had a chip on our shoulder, and I think tonight we just showed how resilient we are.”

Sitake said Jan Jorgensen (outside linebackers/outside ends), Vince Feula (interior defensive line), Randy Coy (safeties) and Gavin Fowler (linebackers and special teams) joined cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford to put together a solid game plan that enabled the Cougars to keep Mordecai guessing and put some pressure on the senior who has declared for the NFL draft.

“I was over there just trying not to mess it up,” Sitake said. “It just goes to show we are doing things the right way in our group, and then the players, they rallied around the coaching.”

_W3_1479.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters hurdles out of a tackle attempt by an SMU defender in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
1 of 24
BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) scores on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) scores on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
2 of 24
_P2_9185.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters scores a touchdown during the first quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
3 of 24
_W3_9463.jpg

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tackles SMU’s Tyler Lavine in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
4 of 24
_W3_2839.jpg

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) hits SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai as he passes the ball in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
5 of 24
_P2_9314.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
6 of 24
_P2_9821.jpg

BYU running back Chris Brooks (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
7 of 24
_W3_5411.jpg

BYU running back Chris Brooks runs with the ball against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
8 of 24
_W3_4968.jpg

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) jumps near the sideline to avoid a would-be tackler against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
9 of 24
AP22352101653049.jpg

SMU’s Camar Wheaton (0) carries the ball against BYU during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
10 of 24
AP22352101782041.jpg

SMU’s Roderick Daniels, Jr. (13) dodges the BYU defense and runs in for the touchdown during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
11 of 24
AP22352101714290.jpg

SMU’s Camar Wheaton, center, is tackled by BYU’s Logan Pili (46) and Matthew Criddle, right, during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
12 of 24
AP22352168814989.jpg

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, right, holds the trophy during celebrations the team’s victory in the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against SMU in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
13 of 24
AP22352168869356.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (5) reacts to the crowd as team wins the title at the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against SMU in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
14 of 24
_W3_6476.jpg

BYU linebacker Jackson Kaufusi (13) tackles SMU’s Tyler Lavine in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
15 of 24
_W3_8895.jpg

BYU coach Kalani Sitake celebrates after the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
16 of 24
_P2_0167_1.jpg

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) tackles SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai short of the end zone on a two-point attempt with eight seconds to play in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
17 of 24
_W3_9344.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (5) runs with the ball against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
18 of 24
_P2_9573.jpg

BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd (39) celebrates after hitting a field goal against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
19 of 24
_W3_6938.jpg

BYU defensive lineman Alden Tofa, left, celebrates with fellow lineman John Nelson after Tofa recorded a sack against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
20 of 24
_W3_2925.jpg

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) and defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea (55) celebrate against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
21 of 24
_W3_6338.jpg

Two BYU defenders tackle SMU’s Roderick Daniels Jr. in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
22 of 24
_W3_7896.jpg

BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes celebrates following the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
23 of 24
_W3_0218.jpg

BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally holds the New Mexico Bowl trophy while BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes (18) looks on following the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
24 of 24
_W3_1479.jpg
BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) scores on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
_P2_9185.jpg
_W3_9463.jpg
_W3_2839.jpg
_P2_9314.jpg
_P2_9821.jpg
_W3_5411.jpg
_W3_4968.jpg
AP22352101653049.jpg
AP22352101782041.jpg
AP22352101714290.jpg
AP22352168814989.jpg
AP22352168869356.jpg
_W3_6476.jpg
_W3_8895.jpg
_P2_0167_1.jpg
_W3_9344.jpg
_P2_9573.jpg
_W3_6938.jpg
_W3_2925.jpg
_W3_6338.jpg
_W3_7896.jpg
_W3_0218.jpg

The broken team, Bywater explained, found a way to mend itself.

“That builds momentum going into this offseason,” he said. “We are super excited for (new defensive coordinator) Jay Hill to come in and put his defense in. A lot of the guys could not be more excited. We are going to have a great offseason, get bigger, get stronger, and then go into Big 12 play.”

Speaking of bending but not breaking, five of SMU’s 10 possessions lasted 10 or more plays. The Mustangs were averaging nearly 35 points a game, but had just 23.

How improbable was Sitake’s fourth bowl win?

Related

The Cougars had fewer completions (seven), passing attempts (12) and passing yards (47) than in any of their previous bowl games — wins or losses. Quarterback U. did not complete a pass in the second half.

“I just want our guys to play well, and play their best,” Sitake said. “The other stuff is just a byproduct of our guys playing well. If we play at our best, I have a good feeling that we are going to be happy. So that was the emphasis.

“I try to not put too much pressure on them,” he continued. “These guys put enough pressure on themselves. I am going to love them whether we win or lose, so we might as well win.”

Even when they had no business doing so.

Next Up In BYU sports
Meet the fourth-string QB who helped Cougars win the New Mexico Bowl
Cougars get heart-stopping New Mexico Bowl win over SMU
Why BYU’s bowl win gives a critical positive lean into Big 12 play
3 takeaways from BYU’s New Mexico Bowl win over SMU
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 24-23 win in New Mexico Bowl
Rudi, Rudi: How a senior transfer guard led BYU past Utah