BYU QB Jacob Conover is entering the transfer portal

BYU’s quarterback situation for 2023 already had a high level of uncertainty, and it was only added to as backup signal caller Jacob Conover announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal.

When one door closes another one opens. Thank you Cougar Nation💙 pic.twitter.com/9j7obCHJVf — Jacob Conover (@JacobConover17) December 2, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Conover signed with BYU as part of its 2019 recruiting class with much fanfare, as he was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country and had scholarship offers from all over the country, including programs such as Alabama and Wisconsin.

The Chandler, Arizona, native hasn’t lived up to the lofty promise, however. After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Conover played in five games last season but completed just 5 of 10 passes for 45 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

This season, those numbers dwindled as he appeared in just two games and did not complete his only pass attempt of the year, a throw against Stanford last week.

All of that being said, the wide expectation is that starter Jaren Hall will chase NFL dreams next season, leaving Conover with an opportunity to play.

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, Cade Fennegan and Nick Billoups are the other quarterbacks on this year’s BYU roster, while Springville High’s Ryder Burton is committed as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

While it’s too early for indications of where Conover could transfer to, his high school coach, Shaun Aguano, was the interim coach at Arizona State this season after Herm Edwards was fired, and new coach Kenny Dillingham opted to keep Aguano on the staff.