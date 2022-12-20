3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 126-111 win over the Detroit Pistons

DETROIT — The Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons, 126-111, on Tuesday night behind a career-high tying night from Lauri Markkanen.
After two really physical and disappointing losses on this road trip, the Jazz finished it off the right way in Detroit, despite visiting the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- Markkanen previously set his career-high of 38 points earlier this season, on Nov. 18 in a 134-133 win over the Phoenix Suns. He matched the 38-point mark on Tuesday night, going 13-of-20 from the field and setting a new career-high for 3-pointers made in a single game, going 9-of-13 from deep.
- Jarred Vanderbilt had one of his better games of the season, adding 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Jazz’s win.
- When the Pistons were making a push, Mike Conley settled things in the third quarter, generating shots for everyone on the floor and creating some space that had started to deteriorate for the Jazz. He finished the night with seven points and seven assists, which isn’t a stat line that jumps out on the box score, but he was instrumental in the Jazz building a substantial lead.
