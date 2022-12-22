Facebook Twitter
Happy Festivus! Here’s where you can watch the classic ‘Seinfeld’ episode

Festivus begins with the airing of grievances, where you gather your family around the table and tell them all the ways they’ve disappointed you

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Jerry Seinfeld arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on June 4, 2018.

Jerry Seinfeld arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on June 4, 2018. Festivus, a holiday that stems from the sitcom “Seinfeld,” is celebrated on Dec. 23.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Whether you love or hate the “Seinfeld” finale — and a lot of fans really hate it — the ninth and final season of the show about nothing was crucial for one big reason: the introduction of Festivus.

While the quality of TV shows often deteriorates over time, “Seinfeld” managed to create one of its most iconic moments in its final season, a true feat of strength. In the 10th episode of Season 9, called “The Strike,” viewers learn about the origins of Festivus — a no-tinsel holiday that combats the commercialism of Christmas.

What is Festivus?

In “The Strike,” Frank Costanza, played by the late Jerry Stiller, shares how Festivus came to be. He conjured up the special holiday when commercialism got the best of him as he was buying a doll for his son, George.

“I reached for the last one they had, but so did another man,” Frank tells Kramer, his voice rising in intensity. “As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way!

“Out of that, a new holiday was born! A Festivus for the rest of us!” 

Celebrated on Dec. 23, Festivus is the antithesis to your usual holiday. Rather than celebrating peace and togetherness, it thrives on complaining and competition.

Commemorated with an aluminum pole — Frank finds tinsel “distracting” — Festivus begins with the airing of grievances, where you gather your family around the table and tell them all the ways they’ve disappointed you.

“I gotta lot of problems with you people, now you’re going to hear about them!” Frank exclaims.

The holiday concludes with the feats of strength — “Until you pin me, George, Festivus is not over!” Frank shouts at his horrified son, challenging him to a wrestling match.

How to watch the Festivus episode of ‘Seinfeld’

Festivus isn’t the only storyline in “The Strike” — there’s also a funny bit about Kramer returning to his old job at a bagel shop after a 12-year strike.

You can catch the episode on Netflix, where all nine seasons of “Seinfeld” are available for streaming. You can also buy the episode on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.

