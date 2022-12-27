BYU signs Boise State transfer Jackson Cravens to 2023 recruiting class

BYU added another defender from the transfer portal, announcing Tuesday that former Boise State defensive tackle Jackson Cravens has signed to the program’s 2023 recruiting class.

Cravens, a graduate transfer who stands 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, is the second transfer from Boise State headed to BYU this offseason, joining edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah.

Who is Jackson Cravens?

Cravens, who prepped at nearby Timpview High, started his college career at Utah, though he redshirted the 2018 season after playing in one game for the Utes that year.

He then transferred to Boise State, where he’s been the past four seasons.

Cravens will have one year of eligibility remaining at BYU.

What did Jackson Cravens do at Boise State?

Cravens played in 26 games, with 13 starts, for Boise State after sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

He had 69 total tackles for the Broncos, with five tackles for loss, three sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

Cravens’ most productive season at Boise State came in 2021, when he started 11 games and had 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.