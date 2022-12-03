Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

What USC coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams said after their Pac-12 championship loss to Utah

The Trojans’ playoff hopes ended at the hands of the Utes. Here’s what USC coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams said after the Pac-12 championship loss.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE What USC coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams said after their Pac-12 championship loss to Utah
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball for a first down while playing the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

With a towel shielding his face from the television cameras, USC quarterback Caleb Williams stood on the sideline with two minutes left in the Pac-12 championship game as Utah celebrated its 47th point of the contest.

Playing hurt, the sophomore transfer from Oklahoma gave his all for the Trojans in their 47-24 defeat, throwing for 363 yards and three touchdowns, but he had a key interception in the fourth quarter with the Trojans down by 10 and on the edge of Utah’s red zone.

Williams injured his hamstring on a run in the first quarter, according to head coach Lincoln Riley. Especially in the second half, Williams played with a noticeable limp that affected his elite elusiveness and scrambling abilities.

Riley said Williams was “not even close to 50%.”

“I felt (the hamstring injury) ... A person I admire is Kobe (Bryant). He always said the game is bigger than what you’re feeling,” Williams said.

“I was in my head and encouraging myself that the game is bigger than what I was feeling. I had a group of guys that was looking at me to go out there and lead them to victory, and that didn’t end up happening.”

USC backup quarterback Miller Moss warmed up on the sidelines, but Williams remained in the rest of the game.

“In terms of guys I’ve coached at that position, it’s maybe the gutsiest performance I’ve ever seen. I mean, most guys wouldn’t even played. He still gave us a chance,” Riley said.

Related

Limping, Williams made it a three-point game with 10:52 left on a 12-yard touchdown pass, having converted a third down on the drive with his legs.

“We had to change the game plan. We had to change a lot of things on the fly. He just kind of kept battling and willed up and we had a real shot there at the end,” Riley said.

“I thought really after we scored the touchdown and made it a three-point game that we had some real momentum on our side. That’s as gutsy a performance as you’ll ever see.”

Even in the final two minutes, with Utah up 47-24 and any hope of a Trojan comeback long extinguished, Williams put on his helmet and went back on the field.

On that final possession for USC, Williams, who was sacked seven total times in the game, was sacked twice.

“I definitely thought about taking him out. He wouldn’t have let me, he didn’t let me, and he wouldn’t even let me take him out at the end,” Riley said.

merlin_2953183.jpg

Utah Utes Ja’Quinden Diabate dives for a touchdown against the USC Trojans Bryson Shaw during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 52
merlin_2953091.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon fumbles the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 52
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball for a first down while playing the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 52
merlin_2953087.jpg

USC Trojans Tahj Washington extends his arm after making a catch down the field while he plays the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 52
merlin_2953083.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams is tackled by Utah Utes Mohamoud Diabate during the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 52
merlin_2953081.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising runs out of bounds while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 52
_V6A0717.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing the USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
7 of 52
merlin_2953085.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 52
merlin_2953065.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams walks onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 52
merlin_2953067.jpg

The USC Trojans huddle before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 52
merlin_2953069.jpg

The USC Trojans walk onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 52
merlin_2953071.jpg

USC Trojans walk onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 52
merlin_2953073.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams walks onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 52
merlin_2953075.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 52
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising, wearing black, warms up

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing the USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 52
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 52
merlin_2953215.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 52
merlin_2953213.jpg

Utah Utes Noah Bennee celebrates after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 52
merlin_2953211.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is doused in celebration before beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 52
merlin_2953209.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
20 of 52
merlin_2953207.jpg

Utah Utes fan cheers while their team plays against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
21 of 52
merlin_2953205.jpg

USC Trojans Austin Jones is tackled by Utah Utes Gabe Reid during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
22 of 52
merlin_2953203.jpg

Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin shakes off a tackle from USC Trojans Bryson Shaw during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
23 of 52
merlin_2953201.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
24 of 52
merlin_2953199.jpg

Doc Swan, 5, Utah Utes linebacker coach Colton Swan’s son plays on the field after the Utes beat the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
25 of 52
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
26 of 52
merlin_2953191.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
27 of 52
merlin_2953195.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
28 of 52
merlin_2953193.jpg

USC Trojans stand on the field after loosing to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
29 of 52
merlin_2953189.jpg

The Utah Utes partake in the “Moment of Loudness” while their team plays against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
30 of 52
merlin_2953187.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is doused in celebration before beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
31 of 52
merlin_2953185.jpg

USC Trojans watch their team play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
32 of 52
merlin_2953181.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talks with officials after Cameron Rising helmet fell off during a tackle which brought the USC Trojans flags during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
33 of 52
merlin_2953179.jpg

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
34 of 52
merlin_2953177.jpg

The Utah Utes celebrate winning the Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
35 of 52
merlin_2953175.jpg

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
36 of 52
merlin_2953173.jpg

USC Trojans celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
37 of 52
merlin_2953171.jpg

Utah Utes Money Parks misses a catch while being defended by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
38 of 52
merlin_2953169.jpg

USC Trojans Raleek Brown is tackled byUtah Utes Sione Vaki in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
39 of 52
merlin_2953165.jpg

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid drops a pass while being defensive by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
40 of 52
merlin_2953167.jpg

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs and jumps the ball while being tackled by USC Trojans Austin Jones in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
41 of 52
merlin_2953163.jpg

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid drops a pass while being defensive by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
42 of 52
merlin_2953161.jpg

Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin celebrates winning the Pac-12 championship after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
43 of 52
merlin_2953159.jpg

Utah Utes Money Parks runs into the end zone and celebrates while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
44 of 52
merlin_2953157.jpg

Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin celebrates winning the Pac-12 championship after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
45 of 52
merlin_2953155.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising holds Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
46 of 52
merlin_2953153.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising holds the MVP trophy after winning the Pac-12 championship by beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
47 of 52
merlin_2953151.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham stands next to the Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
48 of 52
merlin_2953149.jpg

A USC Trojans fan watches his team loose to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
49 of 52
merlin_2953147.jpg

USC Trojans Raleek Brown runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
50 of 52
merlin_2953145.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
51 of 52
merlin_2953143.jpg

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
52 of 52
merlin_2953183.jpg
merlin_2953091.jpg
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball
merlin_2953087.jpg
merlin_2953083.jpg
merlin_2953081.jpg
_V6A0717.jpg
merlin_2953085.jpg
merlin_2953065.jpg
merlin_2953067.jpg
merlin_2953069.jpg
merlin_2953071.jpg
merlin_2953073.jpg
merlin_2953075.jpg
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising, wearing black, warms up
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
merlin_2953215.jpg
merlin_2953213.jpg
merlin_2953211.jpg
merlin_2953209.jpg
merlin_2953207.jpg
merlin_2953205.jpg
merlin_2953203.jpg
merlin_2953201.jpg
merlin_2953199.jpg
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.
merlin_2953191.jpg
merlin_2953195.jpg
merlin_2953193.jpg
merlin_2953189.jpg
merlin_2953187.jpg
merlin_2953185.jpg
merlin_2953181.jpg
merlin_2953179.jpg
merlin_2953177.jpg
merlin_2953175.jpg
merlin_2953173.jpg
merlin_2953171.jpg
merlin_2953169.jpg
merlin_2953165.jpg
merlin_2953167.jpg
merlin_2953163.jpg
merlin_2953161.jpg
merlin_2953159.jpg
merlin_2953157.jpg
merlin_2953155.jpg
merlin_2953153.jpg
merlin_2953151.jpg
merlin_2953149.jpg
merlin_2953147.jpg
merlin_2953145.jpg
merlin_2953143.jpg

It’s a disappointing end to the season for the Trojans, who have rebounded from a 4-8 campaign in 2021 with an 11-win season.

“To come as far as this team and this program has come and to get that close to winning a championship and possibly much more and to not get it done is a tough pill to swallow,” Riley said.

Riley, and the many star transfers who chose the Trojans, transformed USC into a contender for the College Football Playoff. The only thing standing in between them and a spot the playoff were the Utes, the only team to beat them in the regular season.

The Trojans were thinking revenge.

The Utes had other thoughts in a blowout victory.

“I want to give Utah a lot of credit,” Riley said. “They battled their way to get back here and get into this game. Just a tremendous job.

“They played better than us today. They were definitely the better team tonight. Give their coaching staff and players a lot of credit, they certainly deserve that.”

The Utes are going back to the Rose Bowl after winning the conference for the second consecutive year.

“They’re a good football team, right? They make you earn it,” Riley said of Utah. “I mean their quarterback’s (Cameron Rising) played a lot of ball. They’ve got some really good skill.

“Defensively, they’re very strong. They’ve had a system in place and guys recruited for a long time, and you see the continuity and how that’s built and you kind of feel that with the way that their guys plug.”

Utah’s defense held the Trojans to just 24 total points, the second-lowest scoring output of the season for USC.

“You gotta give them credit,” Riley said. “Part of when you get to kind of these moments and these big games is groups that have been there before. They certainly have.

“A lot of our team has not, and we had our chances up there. We certainly had our chances tonight, but you gotta tip your hat to them. They’re a good football team.”

With their playoff hopes dashed, the Trojans turn their eyes toward Selection Sunday. With an 11-2 record, with both losses coming to the Pac-12 champion, USC should still get an invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl game, most likely the Cotton Bowl.

“Our program deserves a lot of credit for being here right now, no question,” Riley said. “I’m proud of the way that these guys battled all year, battled tonight. Obviously things didn’t go our way.

“We’re not going to walk around like it’s a funeral. We made a lot of progress to get to this point.”

Next Up In Sports
‘Feeling disrespected’: No. 11 Utah spoils No. 4 USC’s plans, repeats as Pac-12 champions
Analysis: It was a foul-laden slog against the Pacers, but the Jazz came out on top comfortably
How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory
3 takeaways from No. 11 Utah’s Pac-12 championship win over No. 4 USC
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 139-119 win over the Indiana Pacers
Ice NBA Buckets at Trolley Square