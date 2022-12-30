Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 30, 2022 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah football adds former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Mississippi cornerback Miles Battle (6) reacts after a play during a college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Nov. 12, 2022.

Mississippi cornerback Miles Battle (6) reacts after a play during the second half of a college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Battle has joined Utah’s football program as a graduate transfer.

Thomas Graning, Associated Press

Utah’s football program is getting reinforcements for its defensive backfield, from the SEC at that.

Former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle announced his commitment to the Utes on social media Friday morning, with Utah officially announcing his signing moments later.

A four-star wide receiver prospect coming out of Cy Creek High School (Houston, Texas) in 2018, per 247 Sports, Battle is a graduate transfer with three years of experience playing defensive back for the Rebels.

In 2022, as a redshirt senior, Battle was at his best, recording 22 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

All told in his career at Mississippi, Battle racked up 65 tackles, 16 pass breakups and two interceptions, playing in 26 games as a defender (12 of those were this season).

Listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Battle switched over to the defensive side of the ball upon Lane Kiffin’s arrival in Oxford, though he was asked to play receiver briefly in 2021 when the Rebels were beset by numerous injuries at the position, according to the Clarion Ledger.

“The offense was down a couple guys in the receiver corps and I’m an athlete and I know both sides of the ball and they feel like I’m able to play both sides of the ball,” Battle said at the time. ”It was just another opportunity.”

On3 Sports rates Battle as the 50th-best cornerback available in the transfer portal.

With the departure of star cornerback Clark Phillips III, Battle gives Utah a possible replacement at the position with a wealth of experience, in addition to talented incoming freshmen CJ Blocker and Smith Snowden.

