Friday, December 30, 2022 | 
BYU football gets commitment from Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho

Utah State offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho (61) celebrates a touchdown by the team against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A key player from the Utah State Aggies’ roster during the 2022 season is transferring to join the BYU Cougars.

On Friday night, former Aggies offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho announced via Twitter that he is transferring to BYU.

His announcement came less than 18 hours after he announced on Thursday that he was entering the transfer portal. Just an hour after that, he tweeted that he had received an offer to join the Cougars.

It was the only offer he announced that he received after announcing he was entering the portal.

When the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Lapuaho committed to Utah State in the summer of 2021, it was seen as a rather significant win for the Aggies, as the Bingham High graduate held scholarship offers from numerous Power Five programs.

Lapuaho lived up to his billing, starting every game for Utah State in 2022.

Now, Lapuaho will be joining a Power Five program in BYU as it makes the move to the Big 12 next season.

Lapuaho is in good position to be able to make an impact, as the Cougars have already had numerous offensive linemen either transfer or declare for the 2023 NFL draft this offseason.

