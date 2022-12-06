Candace Cameron Bure: Does her Great American Family movie live up to her best Hallmark movies?

Candace Cameron Bure spent 13 years on the Hallmark Channel before deciding to part ways with the network this year. As a Hallmark Christmas movie fan, you would be hard-pressed to watch the channel without an appearance from the “Full House” star, crowned the “Christmas Queen” by the network. But, after 30 movies with the network known for its cheesy Christmas romance movies, the star was ready to move on, as reported by the Deseret News.

In September, Bure told told Variety why she made the decision to transition to the Great American Family network. Her decision came with its fair share of backlash after she declared the Great American Family network would focus on “traditional marriage” in its movies, per the Deseret News, which she issued a long apology for.

Although Bure will no longer star in films on the Hallmark network, her movies will live on.

Below is a ranking of Bure’s best Christmas movies on the Hallmark network, and a look at her first movie on Great American Family — does it compare to Hallmark fan favorites?

1. ‘Switched for Christmas’

Candace Cameron Bure and Eion Bailey in “Switched for Christmas.” 2017 Crown Media United States LLC

You get double the Candace Cameron Bure in this movie. She plays a set of twins who decide to give each other’s lives a try — they switch places “Parent Trap” style. Both Hallmark cliches are present in “Switched for Christmas.” One of the Bure twins is a single mom in a small town and the other is an overworked businesswoman in the city. And, of course, they both find opportunities for romance.

2. ‘Let it Snow’

“Let it Snow” puts a Hallmark and Christmas spin on the enemies to lovers trope. Bure’s character Stephanie is, of course, a determined businesswoman with plans to rebuild the mom-and-pop Snow Valley Lodge. She immediately butts heads with the lodge owner’s son, Brady. Stephanie has a Grinch-like outlook on winter holidays and hopes to get rid of all of the lodge’s festive charm and traditions. As Stephanie develops romantic feelings for Brady, her plans for the lodge begin to change. This movie is comfortably predictable, but has enough twists to keep you interested.

3. ‘Christmas Under Wraps’

Candace Cameron Bure and David O’Donnell in “Christmas Under Wraps.” 2014 Crown Media United States LLC

This movie has everything fans expect from a Hallmark movie; the predictable plot, an unexpected detour, a small town love interest and Bure. In “Christmas Under Wraps,” Bure plays a medical student in her third year of residency. When her plans to work at the same hospital as her father fall through, she ends up at a hospital in Alaska. She immediately falls for the a handsome local man and warms up to the town. But she suspects the town has a secret.

4. ‘A Shoe Addict’s Christmas’

Candace Cameron Bure and Jean Smart in “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.” ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer

In “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” Bure get her own version of “A Christmas Carol.” Bure’s character, Noelle, is disappointed in her love life, relationship with her father and career. Noelle works her department store job late on Christmas Eve, and gets snowed in. Her night takes another unexpected turn when she receives a visit from her guardian angel. Through visiting her ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, Noelle discovers what most Hallmark characters eventually do — the true spirit of Christmas.

5. ‘Moonlight & Mistletoe’

Bure made her Hallmark debut in “Moonlight & Mistletoe.” Holly, played by Bure, returns to her hometown of Santaville, where Christmas is celebrated year-round. Holly’s father, Nick, owns Santaville but it’s on the brink of bankruptcy. During her return home, Holly recruits an employee to help make a plan to save the town. It is cheesy in the way every Hallmark movie should be.

6. ‘A Christmas Detour’

Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene in “A Christmas Detour.” Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States

Paige, played by Bure, is a bride-to-be, but the Hallmark universe has different plans for her. She is traveling to New York City to meet her fiance’s family when her flight gets detoured to Buffalo. Desperate for a way to the city, Paige catches a ride with a young couple and a handsome brokenhearted romantic, Dylan. Things feel right with Dylan, and Paige realizes she might need a change in plans.

7. ‘Christmas Town’

Tim Rozon and Candace Cameron Bure in “Christmas town.” ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC

Lauren Gabriel, played by Bure, leaves her life in Boston behind to pursue a new career. While en route to her new destination, Lauren takes a detour in Grandon Falls, a charming small town with an affinity for Christmas. While there, she befriends a handsome local guy, Travis, and his foster child. This wholesome Hallmark movie focuses on the importance of family and friends during Christmas.

How does ‘A Christmas ... Present’ stand up to Bure’s Hallmark favorites?

Bure’s first Great American Family movie, “A Christmas ... Present,” is a snoozer. If you can look past the poor production quality, the plot doesn’t fill the gaps. This movie lacks the one thing that draws most of us to Bure’s Hallmark movies — romance.

Bure’s character, Maggie, is pulling out all the stops to make Christmas memorable. After a phone call checking in with her widower brother, Paul, Maggie takes it upon herself to make Paul and his daughter’s Christmas as eventful as hers. Maggie enlists her family in the cause and they travel to Paul’s house to stay for the holidays.

Maggie is too busy planning extravagant Christmas activities to clue in to what viewers figure out in the first 10 minutes — she is forgetting the true spirit of Christmas. Her kids have no real interest in her plans and Paul is in touch with his religious side enough to try and call Maggie back to God using scriptures and stories.

As Maggie repeatedly fails to bring the family together, she is too busy to for her husband and brother’s heartfelt advice.

In her Great American Family debut, Bure sticks to her vow to put a religious focus in her movies, but within all the Christian teachings she forgot something important — the entertainment factor.