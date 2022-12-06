Facebook Twitter
BYU’s Logan Fano entering transfer portal

The young edge rusher had his freshman season derailed by injury

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU defensive end Logan Fano walks off the field after practice during spring camp on March 1, 2022.

BYU defensive end Logan Fano walks off the field after practice during spring camp on March 1, 2022. Fano who tore his ACL in the spring and missed the 2022 season, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Jaren Wilkey, BYU

One of BYU’s more promising talents at a position of need — defensive line — is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Freshman Logan Fano made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Fano has never played a down at BYU, after an ACL injury in the spring ended any chances of seeing him in the 2022 season. 

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder played at Timpview High and was a member of the Cougars’ 2021 recruiting class.

Fano was a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and other schools in his final four during his high school recruitment included Utah, Oklahoma and Washington. 

Fano’s offers from other schools included Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah State, Oregon State, Washington State, Nebraska, Colorado and Virginia, according to 247 Sports.

Fano’s departure is a big blow for the prospects of the Cougars’ pass rush, which struggled mightily this season. 

BYU had 13 sacks during the regular season, second-worst nationally, and that included three in the final game at Stanford.

The Cougars also averaged just 3.8 tackles for loss this season, third-worst in the country.

Fano becomes the sixth BYU player to enter the transfer portal and second on defense, joining linebacker Tate Romney, quarterback Jacob Conover, offensive lineman Campbell Barrington, tight end Dallin Holker and wide receiver Terence Fall.

Fano’s younger brother, offensive tackle Spencer Fano, is a four-star recruit and one of the top prospects from the state of Utah in the class of 2023. His final four schools reportedly include Utah, Oregon, Michigan and Clemson, and he is set to announce his decision later Tuesday.

