4-star Timpview offensive tackle Spencer Fano commits to Utah

Four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano has made his decision.

Fano, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle from Timpview High School, will be playing college football at Utah.

He announced his decision on Tuesday night from his grandparents’ house.

Fano is rated as the second-best player from the state of Utah in the 2023 class by 247Sports, while Rivals rates him as the third-best player from Utah.

Overall, Fano is rated as the eighth-best offense tackle in the nation by 247Sports and the 19th-best offensive tackle in the nation by Rivals.

He was named to the All-American Bowl team in November. The All-American Bowl features top high school players and will be broadcast on NBC on Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. MST.

Fano had offers from 26 schools, including Clemson, Michigan, Oregon, BYU, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, USC and Washington.

He made visits to Clemson, Michigan, Oregon and Utah, according to 247Sports.

Ahead of his Tuesday commitment, he received in-home visits from Utah, Michigan and Oregon, per his Twitter page. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Oregon coach Dan Lanning all visited Fano.