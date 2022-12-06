Sources: BYU assistant Ed Lamb expected to become next head football coach at Northern Colorado

kac

The breakup of Kalani Sitake’s BYU football coaching staff continued Tuesday as various news outlets in Colorado reported that BYU assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and safeties coach Ed Lamb is poised to become the next head coach at Northern Colorado.

Sources close to the BYU football program confirmed Lamb’s departure Tuesday afternoon.

Lamb was the head coach at Southern Utah University from 2008-15 before joining Sitake’s staff in 2016 when Sitake succeeded Bronco Mendenhall.

Last week, seven-year BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced he was stepping down.

Also Tuesday, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that first-year BYU defensive graduate assistant DJ Williams, a former USU player, will join Lamb in Greeley, Colorado, as the Bears’ cornerbacks coach.

BYU's DJ Williams has accepted the corners job at Northern Colorado, per source. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2022

Lamb’s acceptance of the UNC job was first reported by Brady Hull, host of the Hull Show on KFKA in the Fort Collins/Greeley area.

Northern Colorado posted consecutive 3-8 seasons the past two years and is a member of the Big Sky Conference.

This story will be updated.