Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

Sources: BYU assistant Ed Lamb expected to become next head football coach at Northern Colorado

Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford

By Jay Drew
SHARE Sources: BYU assistant Ed Lamb expected to become next head football coach at Northern Colorado
BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb talks to the media, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Provo.

BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb talks to the media, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Provo.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

kac

The breakup of Kalani Sitake’s BYU football coaching staff continued Tuesday as various news outlets in Colorado reported that BYU assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and safeties coach Ed Lamb is poised to become the next head coach at Northern Colorado.

Sources close to the BYU football program confirmed Lamb’s departure Tuesday afternoon.

Lamb was the head coach at Southern Utah University from 2008-15 before joining Sitake’s staff in 2016 when Sitake succeeded Bronco Mendenhall.

Last week, seven-year BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced he was stepping down.

Also Tuesday, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that first-year BYU defensive graduate assistant DJ Williams, a former USU player, will join Lamb in Greeley, Colorado, as the Bears’ cornerbacks coach.

Lamb’s acceptance of the UNC job was first reported by Brady Hull, host of the Hull Show on KFKA in the Fort Collins/Greeley area.

Northern Colorado posted consecutive 3-8 seasons the past two years and is a member of the Big Sky Conference.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In BYU sports
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
BYU’s Logan Fano entering transfer portal
Kalani Sitake addresses personnel issues as Cougars turn attention to ‘scary’ SMU
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
Road to classic 1980 BYU-SMU bowl began in unexplainable loss in the ‘Land of Enchantment’
Report: Former Cougar Kelly Poppinga expected to leave Boise State to rejoin BYU staff