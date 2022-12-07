Police called to Sen. Ted Cruz’s home amid emergency involving daughter

A 911 call came from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s home on Tuesday night. The caller reported that the 14-year-old in the house had self-inflected wounds on the arms, as local ABC station KTRK reported.

According to the report, the Houston Police Department at the time didn’t confirm whether the unidentified teen, who was transported to the hospital, was a part of the lawmaker’s family.

The property in River Oaks is where Cruz resides with his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters.

The Republican senator, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident, asked for privacy for his family during this time.

“This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is OK,” a representative for Cruz said in a statement to KTRK.

“There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time,” the representative added.

No other details from the incident are reported yet. But, as Jezebel noted, Cruz and his daughter have been in the spotlight before, earlier this year, when she came out as bisexual on her then-public TikTok account. She used the platform to talk about her hard relationship with her father’s fame and conservative viewpoint.

As of Wednesday evening, Cruz has not addressed the incident publicly.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.