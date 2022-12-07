Former BYU edge rusher Logan Fano has decided on his new school

It didn’t take long for Logan Fano to decide where he wants to play college football going forward.

The former BYU edge rusher — and 4-star recruit out of Timpview High School — announced on social media Wednesday night that he is transferring to the University of Utah.

Grateful this wasn’t the last time I got to play with my brother.

LET’S GET TO WORK! GO UTES! ❤️🎸 pic.twitter.com/Gk0xDV6UKD — 🤍LOGAN FANO🎸 (@LoganFano) December 8, 2022

Fano’s younger brother Spencer Fano — a 4-star recruit himself — committed to the Utes Tuesday night, and in a post on Twitter Wednesday Logan Fano expressed gratitude that he will be able to play football with his brother again.

“Grateful this wasn’t the last time I got to play with my brother,” he wrote. “Let’s get to work! Go Utes!”

Logan Fano never played in a competitive football game at BYU, after suffering an ACL injury earlier this year during the spring. The injury prevented him from playing at any point during the current 2022 college football season.

The 6-foot-4, 240 pound edge rusher was a prized piece of the BYU’s 2021 recruiting class and chose the Cougars over offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah State, Oregon State, Washington State, Nebraska, Colorado and Virginia, according to 247 Sports.

As a senior at Timpview, Fano recorded 70 tackles, 12 sacks and an interception. Over the course of his high school career he tallied 132 tackles, 17 sacks and three interceptions, as well as a defensive touchdown.

Fano was one of two former BYU players to announce their new schools Wednesday, with former Cougar quarterback Jacob Conover announcing that he is transferring to Arizona State.

BYU has lost six players to the transfer portal since late September, while Utah’s lone departure has been cornerback Malone Mataele.

