3 keys to Utah’s rout of Jacksonville State

Returning to non-conference play after going 2-0 against the Pac-12 last week, the Runnin’ Utes walloped Jacksonville State 99-58 Thursday night at the Huntsman Center.

Utah improved to 8-2, while JSU dropped to 4-5.

Before the game, Utah announced that BYU graduate-transfer Gavin Baxter is medically retiring from basketball after appearing in seven games for the Runnin’ Utes this season.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s easy win:

• The first key for the Utes was simply showing up; They jumped out to a 19-0 lead before Jacksonville State scored and pretty much cruised from there. The Utes made their first seven 3-point attempts and finished with 16 triples, tied for the fourth-most in a single game in school history.

• Jacksonville State missed its first six shots and didn’t score until Clarence “Monzy” Jackson made a 3-pointer with 14 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the floor and committed 15 turnovers.

• Gabe Madsen led the Utes’ first-half onslaught, scoring 13 points in the first 20 minutes on 5 of 10 shooting from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Utah led 45-23 at halftime, shooting 47% from 3-point range (7 of 15) and 49% from the floor (17 of 35). Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Utes, who finished at 56% from the field and 57% from 3-point range (16 of 28).