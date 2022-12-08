Facebook Twitter
3 keys to Utah’s rout of Jacksonville State

Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points and Utah rolled to its eighth win.

By Jay Drew
Jacksonville State Gamecocks forward Clarence Jackson (25) is double teamed by Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) and Lazar Stefanovic (20) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Returning to non-conference play after going 2-0 against the Pac-12 last week, the Runnin’ Utes walloped Jacksonville State 99-58 Thursday night at the Huntsman Center.

Utah improved to 8-2, while JSU dropped to 4-5.

Before the game, Utah announced that BYU graduate-transfer Gavin Baxter is medically retiring from basketball after appearing in seven games for the Runnin’ Utes this season.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s easy win:

• The first key for the Utes was simply showing up; They jumped out to a 19-0 lead before Jacksonville State scored and pretty much cruised from there. The Utes made their first seven 3-point attempts and finished with 16 triples, tied for the fourth-most in a single game in school history.

• Jacksonville State missed its first six shots and didn’t score until Clarence “Monzy” Jackson made a 3-pointer with 14 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the floor and committed 15 turnovers.

• Gabe Madsen led the Utes’ first-half onslaught, scoring 13 points in the first 20 minutes on 5 of 10 shooting from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Utah led 45-23 at halftime, shooting 47% from 3-point range (7 of 15) and 49% from the floor (17 of 35). Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Utes, who finished at 56% from the field and 57% from 3-point range (16 of 28).

