Why is Baker Mayfield on the Rams?

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams after the team claimed him off waivers on Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers released the former first-round pick on Monday.

With Matthew Stafford on injured reserve and backup John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Rams’ quarterback depth chart was down to Bryce Perkins, who only has one NFL start.

Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen said in his Tuesday press conference that claiming Mayfield was more about evaluating the quarterback and acquiring talent rather than his fit in the offense.

“We know as a competitor, he’s the type of guy that is going to go out and compete his tail off,” he said.

Why did the Panthers release Baker Mayfield?

Mayfield spent less than a season with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers traded a 2024 conditional fifth round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Mayfield in July after the Browns traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, whom they signed to a $230 million guaranteed deal, according to ESPN.

Mayfield had been drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 draft over quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks demoted Mayfield to third string on the Panthers’ depth chart behind starting quarterback Darnold and backup PJ Walker, according to the team’s website. Despite winning the starting job in training camp, Mayfield started only five games and only won one.

In his press conference Monday, Wilks said Mayfield asked for the release after the depth chart move.

“He felt and we felt we wanted to give him the opportunity to seek whatever him and his agent felt was best for him,’’ he said. “He has been nothing but a professional for us, so I wanted to extend that courtesy.’’

Mayfield completed 119 of 206 passes for six touchdowns and six interceptions this season, according to ESPN.

When asked why the quarterback failed in Carolina, Wilks was quick to change that narrative.

“I wouldn’t say that he failed,” he said Monday. “I would say it just didn’t work out. He’s still a good football player. Just like coaches, just like players sometimes, they just need a change, and I wish him all the best.”

What did Baker Mayfield say about the release?

The quarterback has been silent about the Panthers releasing him.

But his wife, Emily Mayfield, hasn’t been. She took to social media to congratulate her husband after the Rams picked him up.

“It’s been the weirdest, most confusing, challenging, soul-searching year of my life,” she said, according to Fox News. “But the important thing is, we’ve done it together (and) with God at our center. I’m really proud of where we are, and where we’re headed. Thankful for the man you are today, and how you handle adversity with nothing but grace! Can’t wait to cheer you on #17! Go Rams!”