 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

USC has its new quarterback after Jaxson Dart’s departure

By Ryan McDonald
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams passes the ball during an NCAA college football game against Kansas.
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams passes the ball during a college football game against Kansas, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. Williams announced Tuesday that he will transfer to USC, where he will reunite with head coach Lincoln Riley.
Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

Caleb Williams will end up where just about everyone figured he would.

Williams, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback who stepped into the starting role midway through the 2021 season, announced Tuesday on social media that he is transferring to USC.

When Williams entered the transfer portal in early January, it was widely figured that he would go to USC, as his head coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, was hired to lead USC in late November.

There had been growing speculation that Williams might end up choosing another school, but he put those thoughts to bed with his announcement Tuesday.

At USC, Williams will replace Utah native Jaxson Dart, who announced last weekend that he was transferring to Ole Miss.

Dart had entered the transfer portal after Riley was hired by USC.

As a true freshman in 2021, Williams finished with 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns against four interceptions and rushed for another 442 yards and six touchdowns, having replaced preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler as Oklahoma’s starter during the team’s rivalry game against Texas on Oct. 9.

Rattler has transferred to South Carolina, and former UCF signal-caller Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Can pregnant women get a child tax credit? GOP lawmakers want to make it happen

By Lois M. Collins

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for saying Holocaust is not about race

By Gitanjali Poonia

Dropping calls? Take steps to ensure it never happens again

By Amy Iverson

BYU football receives commitment from Oklahoma CB Korbyn Green

By Brandon Judd

Vanessa Bryant will be honored as a leading woman in sports for the Super Bowl

By Herb Scribner

House approves bill that could make it more costly to request public records

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko