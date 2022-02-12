High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis moves back atop 6A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI changes after Friday’s results in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A. The final RPI rankings for 3A and 2A were released earlier Saturday morning.

This will be the final update for these four classifications as the UHSAA removes the rankings during the final week of the season to help build suspense for the state tournament announcement.

The rankings are pulled from the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at the time of this update.

Davis reclaimed the top spot in 6A as the flip-flop continued between the Darts and the Bingham Miners. The two teams have each occupied the top spot on a couple of occasions over the past two weeks.

The top spots in the other three classifications remained unchanged with Olympus (5A), Snow Canyon (4A) and Panguitch (1A) atop the rankings.

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Davis 0.746 0.944 0.587 0.574 20-1 1 2 Bingham 0.742 0.897 0.627 0.564 19-2 -1 3 Pl. Grove 0.669 0.738 0.621 0.575 16-5 0 4 Corner Cyn 0.643 0.667 0.632 0.588 14-6 1 5 Copper Hills 0.639 0.750 0.545 0.563 15-5 -1 6 Westlake 0.631 0.650 0.625 0.570 13-7 2 7 Cyprus 0.628 0.750 0.531 0.520 15-5 -1 8 Kearns 0.618 0.857 0.400 0.520 18-3 -1 9 West Jordan 0.613 0.667 0.574 0.547 14-7 1 10 Skyridge 0.599 0.632 0.574 0.572 12-7 -1 11 Am. Fork 0.568 0.413 0.728 0.552 9-12 0 12 Fremont 0.564 0.579 0.553 0.546 11-8 0 13 Farmington 0.561 0.550 0.576 0.545 11-9 0 14 Mtn. Ridge 0.544 0.571 0.514 0.552 12-9 0 15 Lone Peak 0.529 0.491 0.558 0.571 9-9 0 16 Hunter 0.505 0.526 0.488 0.483 10-9 1 17 Weber 0.504 0.429 0.573 0.530 9-12 -1 18 Layton 0.466 0.350 0.566 0.539 7-13 1 19 Syracuse 0.465 0.368 0.546 0.538 7-12 -1 20 Riverton 0.434 0.250 0.592 0.545 5-15 0 21 Herriman 0.432 0.238 0.606 0.520 5-16 0 22 Roy 0.419 0.381 0.440 0.495 8-13 0 23 Taylorsville 0.419 0.286 0.534 0.501 6-15 0 24 Clearfield 0.353 0.211 0.455 0.529 4-15 0 25 Granger 0.348 0.150 0.520 0.468 3-17 0 26 West 0.258 0.056 0.411 0.478 1-17 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Olympus 0.704 0.950 0.500 0.517 19-1 0 2 Orem 0.677 0.848 0.536 0.535 19-3 0 3 Payson 0.659 0.900 0.452 0.504 18-2 0 4 Bonneville 0.620 0.789 0.473 0.519 15-4 0 5 Alta 0.614 0.720 0.525 0.541 16-6 0 6 Woods Cross 0.592 0.650 0.551 0.520 13-7 1 7 Salem Hills 0.585 0.636 0.547 0.528 14-8 1 8 Murray 0.583 0.682 0.500 0.510 15-7 1 9 Stansbury 0.566 0.700 0.444 0.516 14-6 -3 10 Box Elder 0.561 0.650 0.481 0.521 13-7 1 11 Springville 0.549 0.533 0.574 0.513 11-9 -1 12 Cottonwood 0.549 0.682 0.428 0.497 15-7 0 13 Spanish Fork 0.542 0.600 0.485 0.539 12-8 0 14 Lehi 0.521 0.500 0.537 0.540 9-9 0 15 Cedar Valley 0.518 0.556 0.483 0.507 10-8 4 16 Timpview 0.514 0.476 0.547 0.532 10-11 1 17 Skyline 0.510 0.600 0.421 0.502 12-8 -1 18 Highland 0.493 0.500 0.485 0.502 11-11 2 19 Northridge 0.483 0.429 0.532 0.504 9-12 -4 20 Maple Mtn. 0.479 0.400 0.546 0.529 8-12 1 21 Uintah 0.476 0.474 0.474 0.490 9-10 -3 22 Viewmont 0.473 0.429 0.506 0.525 9-12 2 23 Brighton 0.461 0.381 0.532 0.503 8-13 -1 24 Wasatch 0.457 0.409 0.491 0.521 9-13 -1 25 Timpanogos 0.418 0.286 0.525 0.533 6-15 2 26 Hillcrest 0.408 0.286 0.511 0.490 6-15 0 27 Bountiful 0.407 0.300 0.488 0.520 6-14 -2 28 Mtn. View 0.378 0.230 0.493 0.522 5-16 1 29 Park City 0.377 0.158 0.573 0.478 3-16 -1 30 East 0.376 0.250 0.476 0.488 5-15 0 31 Jordan 0.375 0.182 0.534 0.532 4-18 0 32 Tooele 0.353 0.091 0.584 0.492 2-20 0 33 Provo 0.317 0.053 0.538 0.514 1-18 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Snow Cyn. 0.704 0.909 0.531 0.556 20-2 0 2 Dixie 0.665 0.762 0.596 0.538 16-5 0 3 Ridgeline 0.631 0.773 0.507 0.552 17-5 0 4 Sky View 0.595 0.667 0.537 0.539 14-7 0 5 Crimson Clf 0.573 0.650 0.502 0.547 13-7 1 6 Green Cyn 0.563 0.591 0.543 0.524 13-9 -1 7 Hurricane 0.547 0.476 0.620 0.539 11-10 0 8 Cedar 0.533 0.524 0.540 0.539 11-10 0 9 Pine View 0.480 0.400 0.548 0.536 8-12 0 10 Desert Hills 0.470 0.333 0.592 0.540 7-14 1 11 Logan 0.454 0.364 0.527 0.535 8-14 -1 12 Bear River 0.429 0.286 0.556 0.500 6-15 0 13 Mtn. Crest 0.346 0.143 0.509 0.524 3-18 0

Class 1A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Panguitch 0.744 0.976 0.561 0.525 20-1 0 2 Piute 0.658 0.882 0.465 0.512 15-2 0 3 Manila 0.651 0.882 0.457 0.489 16-3 0 4 Bryce Valley 0.574 0.588 0.573 0.514 10-7 1 5 Dmnd Ranch 0.571 0.533 0.625 0.502 8-7 -1 6 Whitehorse 0.562 0.711 0.438 0.450 12-7 1 7 Tabiona 0.559 0.632 0.501 0.488 12-7 -1 8 Valley 0.547 0.579 0.522 0.513 11-8 0 9 Monticello 0.489 0.486 0.501 0.443 8-10 0 10 Altamont 0.475 0.471 0.478 0.482 8-9 1 11 Mon. Valley 0.463 0.633 0.298 0.434 8-7 -1 12 Tintic 0.456 0.526 0.384 0.467 10-9 1 13 Wayne 0.455 0.389 0.511 0.499 7-11 -1 14 Milford 0.433 0.444 0.412 0.472 8-10 1 15 Water Canyon 0.428 0.250 0.592 0.493 3-11 -1 16 Wendover 0.423 0.353 0.488 0.444 6-11 3 17 Rich 0.419 0.412 0.416 0.467 7-10 -1 18 ICS 0.417 0.347 0.479 0.455 6-12 0 19 Pinnacle 0.397 0.412 0.375 0.425 7-10 -2 20 Telos 0.316 0.267 0.341 0.426 4-11 0 21 Green River 0.304 0.150 0.427 0.439 3-17 1 22 Mt. Vernon 0.299 0.118 0.447 0.448 2-15 -1 23 Dugway 0.235 0.000 0.430 0.412 0-10 0