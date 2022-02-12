High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis moves back atop 6A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI changes after Friday’s results in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A. The final RPI rankings for 3A and 2A were released earlier Saturday morning.
This will be the final update for these four classifications as the UHSAA removes the rankings during the final week of the season to help build suspense for the state tournament announcement.
The rankings are pulled from the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at the time of this update.
Davis reclaimed the top spot in 6A as the flip-flop continued between the Darts and the Bingham Miners. The two teams have each occupied the top spot on a couple of occasions over the past two weeks.
The top spots in the other three classifications remained unchanged with Olympus (5A), Snow Canyon (4A) and Panguitch (1A) atop the rankings.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Davis
|0.746
|0.944
|0.587
|0.574
|20-1
|1
|2
|Bingham
|0.742
|0.897
|0.627
|0.564
|19-2
|-1
|3
|Pl. Grove
|0.669
|0.738
|0.621
|0.575
|16-5
|0
|4
|Corner Cyn
|0.643
|0.667
|0.632
|0.588
|14-6
|1
|5
|Copper Hills
|0.639
|0.750
|0.545
|0.563
|15-5
|-1
|6
|Westlake
|0.631
|0.650
|0.625
|0.570
|13-7
|2
|7
|Cyprus
|0.628
|0.750
|0.531
|0.520
|15-5
|-1
|8
|Kearns
|0.618
|0.857
|0.400
|0.520
|18-3
|-1
|9
|West Jordan
|0.613
|0.667
|0.574
|0.547
|14-7
|1
|10
|Skyridge
|0.599
|0.632
|0.574
|0.572
|12-7
|-1
|11
|Am. Fork
|0.568
|0.413
|0.728
|0.552
|9-12
|0
|12
|Fremont
|0.564
|0.579
|0.553
|0.546
|11-8
|0
|13
|Farmington
|0.561
|0.550
|0.576
|0.545
|11-9
|0
|14
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.544
|0.571
|0.514
|0.552
|12-9
|0
|15
|Lone Peak
|0.529
|0.491
|0.558
|0.571
|9-9
|0
|16
|Hunter
|0.505
|0.526
|0.488
|0.483
|10-9
|1
|17
|Weber
|0.504
|0.429
|0.573
|0.530
|9-12
|-1
|18
|Layton
|0.466
|0.350
|0.566
|0.539
|7-13
|1
|19
|Syracuse
|0.465
|0.368
|0.546
|0.538
|7-12
|-1
|20
|Riverton
|0.434
|0.250
|0.592
|0.545
|5-15
|0
|21
|Herriman
|0.432
|0.238
|0.606
|0.520
|5-16
|0
|22
|Roy
|0.419
|0.381
|0.440
|0.495
|8-13
|0
|23
|Taylorsville
|0.419
|0.286
|0.534
|0.501
|6-15
|0
|24
|Clearfield
|0.353
|0.211
|0.455
|0.529
|4-15
|0
|25
|Granger
|0.348
|0.150
|0.520
|0.468
|3-17
|0
|26
|West
|0.258
|0.056
|0.411
|0.478
|1-17
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Olympus
|0.704
|0.950
|0.500
|0.517
|19-1
|0
|2
|Orem
|0.677
|0.848
|0.536
|0.535
|19-3
|0
|3
|Payson
|0.659
|0.900
|0.452
|0.504
|18-2
|0
|4
|Bonneville
|0.620
|0.789
|0.473
|0.519
|15-4
|0
|5
|Alta
|0.614
|0.720
|0.525
|0.541
|16-6
|0
|6
|Woods Cross
|0.592
|0.650
|0.551
|0.520
|13-7
|1
|7
|Salem Hills
|0.585
|0.636
|0.547
|0.528
|14-8
|1
|8
|Murray
|0.583
|0.682
|0.500
|0.510
|15-7
|1
|9
|Stansbury
|0.566
|0.700
|0.444
|0.516
|14-6
|-3
|10
|Box Elder
|0.561
|0.650
|0.481
|0.521
|13-7
|1
|11
|Springville
|0.549
|0.533
|0.574
|0.513
|11-9
|-1
|12
|Cottonwood
|0.549
|0.682
|0.428
|0.497
|15-7
|0
|13
|Spanish Fork
|0.542
|0.600
|0.485
|0.539
|12-8
|0
|14
|Lehi
|0.521
|0.500
|0.537
|0.540
|9-9
|0
|15
|Cedar Valley
|0.518
|0.556
|0.483
|0.507
|10-8
|4
|16
|Timpview
|0.514
|0.476
|0.547
|0.532
|10-11
|1
|17
|Skyline
|0.510
|0.600
|0.421
|0.502
|12-8
|-1
|18
|Highland
|0.493
|0.500
|0.485
|0.502
|11-11
|2
|19
|Northridge
|0.483
|0.429
|0.532
|0.504
|9-12
|-4
|20
|Maple Mtn.
|0.479
|0.400
|0.546
|0.529
|8-12
|1
|21
|Uintah
|0.476
|0.474
|0.474
|0.490
|9-10
|-3
|22
|Viewmont
|0.473
|0.429
|0.506
|0.525
|9-12
|2
|23
|Brighton
|0.461
|0.381
|0.532
|0.503
|8-13
|-1
|24
|Wasatch
|0.457
|0.409
|0.491
|0.521
|9-13
|-1
|25
|Timpanogos
|0.418
|0.286
|0.525
|0.533
|6-15
|2
|26
|Hillcrest
|0.408
|0.286
|0.511
|0.490
|6-15
|0
|27
|Bountiful
|0.407
|0.300
|0.488
|0.520
|6-14
|-2
|28
|Mtn. View
|0.378
|0.230
|0.493
|0.522
|5-16
|1
|29
|Park City
|0.377
|0.158
|0.573
|0.478
|3-16
|-1
|30
|East
|0.376
|0.250
|0.476
|0.488
|5-15
|0
|31
|Jordan
|0.375
|0.182
|0.534
|0.532
|4-18
|0
|32
|Tooele
|0.353
|0.091
|0.584
|0.492
|2-20
|0
|33
|Provo
|0.317
|0.053
|0.538
|0.514
|1-18
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Snow Cyn.
|0.704
|0.909
|0.531
|0.556
|20-2
|0
|2
|Dixie
|0.665
|0.762
|0.596
|0.538
|16-5
|0
|3
|Ridgeline
|0.631
|0.773
|0.507
|0.552
|17-5
|0
|4
|Sky View
|0.595
|0.667
|0.537
|0.539
|14-7
|0
|5
|Crimson Clf
|0.573
|0.650
|0.502
|0.547
|13-7
|1
|6
|Green Cyn
|0.563
|0.591
|0.543
|0.524
|13-9
|-1
|7
|Hurricane
|0.547
|0.476
|0.620
|0.539
|11-10
|0
|8
|Cedar
|0.533
|0.524
|0.540
|0.539
|11-10
|0
|9
|Pine View
|0.480
|0.400
|0.548
|0.536
|8-12
|0
|10
|Desert Hills
|0.470
|0.333
|0.592
|0.540
|7-14
|1
|11
|Logan
|0.454
|0.364
|0.527
|0.535
|8-14
|-1
|12
|Bear River
|0.429
|0.286
|0.556
|0.500
|6-15
|0
|13
|Mtn. Crest
|0.346
|0.143
|0.509
|0.524
|3-18
|0
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Panguitch
|0.744
|0.976
|0.561
|0.525
|20-1
|0
|2
|Piute
|0.658
|0.882
|0.465
|0.512
|15-2
|0
|3
|Manila
|0.651
|0.882
|0.457
|0.489
|16-3
|0
|4
|Bryce Valley
|0.574
|0.588
|0.573
|0.514
|10-7
|1
|5
|Dmnd Ranch
|0.571
|0.533
|0.625
|0.502
|8-7
|-1
|6
|Whitehorse
|0.562
|0.711
|0.438
|0.450
|12-7
|1
|7
|Tabiona
|0.559
|0.632
|0.501
|0.488
|12-7
|-1
|8
|Valley
|0.547
|0.579
|0.522
|0.513
|11-8
|0
|9
|Monticello
|0.489
|0.486
|0.501
|0.443
|8-10
|0
|10
|Altamont
|0.475
|0.471
|0.478
|0.482
|8-9
|1
|11
|Mon. Valley
|0.463
|0.633
|0.298
|0.434
|8-7
|-1
|12
|Tintic
|0.456
|0.526
|0.384
|0.467
|10-9
|1
|13
|Wayne
|0.455
|0.389
|0.511
|0.499
|7-11
|-1
|14
|Milford
|0.433
|0.444
|0.412
|0.472
|8-10
|1
|15
|Water Canyon
|0.428
|0.250
|0.592
|0.493
|3-11
|-1
|16
|Wendover
|0.423
|0.353
|0.488
|0.444
|6-11
|3
|17
|Rich
|0.419
|0.412
|0.416
|0.467
|7-10
|-1
|18
|ICS
|0.417
|0.347
|0.479
|0.455
|6-12
|0
|19
|Pinnacle
|0.397
|0.412
|0.375
|0.425
|7-10
|-2
|20
|Telos
|0.316
|0.267
|0.341
|0.426
|4-11
|0
|21
|Green River
|0.304
|0.150
|0.427
|0.439
|3-17
|1
|22
|Mt. Vernon
|0.299
|0.118
|0.447
|0.448
|2-15
|-1
|23
|Dugway
|0.235
|0.000
|0.430
|0.412
|0-10
|0
