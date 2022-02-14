‘Doctor Strange’ trailer: 10 important things we noticed and our reaction

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” dropped a massive new trailer during the Super Bowl, and it’s already caused intense speculation online.
What happened: The second official “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” trailer dropped early during Super Bowl Sunday, giving us another glimpse at the doctor’s tangle with the multiverse.
- The trailer shows Dr. Strange confronting himself, the ancient being Shuma-Gorath, Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo, among others.
- It appears Doctor Strange will have to confront the multiverse as he seems to get dragged right into it.
Easter eggs: The “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had a number of quick Easter eggs and references to other Marvel characters. Here are a few of the ones we need to note:
- Professor X: You couldn’t miss the moment when what sounded like Patrick Stewart’s voice gave an ominous warning to Dr. Strange. Stewart played Professor X of the X-Men in the films formally produced by 20th Century Fox.
- Zombie: One scene in the trailer appeared to show Dr. Strange as a zombie, which was a call-back to Marvel’s “What If...?” zombie episode.
- America Chavez: We got our first look at Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a young superhero in Marvel Comics who has been slated to appear in this film.
- Rintrah: Rintrah made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the trailer. He has worked with Doctor Strange throughout the comics, even living at the Sanctum Sanctorum.
- Captain Carter: In a blink and you’ll miss it a moment, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Captain Carter’s shield during the glass-breaking moment of the trailer.
- Captain Marvel: Another quick moment showed Captain Marvel’s logo. There was also some speculation that one of the epic battles in the trailer showed Scarlet Witch fighting Captain Carter.
- Monica Rambeau: If Captain Marvel isn’t in the trailer, it might be Monica Rambeau, who gained powers during the “WandaVision” series.
- Superior Iron Man: There’s been speculation that Marvel heroes from the multiverse will make their way into the film. A brief moment might have shown Superior Iron Man — a technologically-advanced version in Iron Man — in the trailer.
- Deadpool: Internet sleuths think they saw a shot of Deadpool inside the aforementioned glass moment
- Fantastic Four: A brief shot of Dr. Strange standing before a panel or jury appears to show the Fantastic Four, according to internet sleuths.
Our take: The trailer is packed with potential Easter eggs, giving Marvel fans so much to speculate. We know very little about the storyline still, which is the perfect place to be for Marvel. The studio has given fans have enough to theorize about the movie in order to draw hype, but not enough where the entire move is spoiled.
