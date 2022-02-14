‘Doctor Strange’ trailer: 10 important things we noticed and our reaction

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” dropped a massive new trailer during the Super Bowl, and it’s already caused intense speculation online.

What happened: The second official “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” trailer dropped early during Super Bowl Sunday, giving us another glimpse at the doctor’s tangle with the multiverse.

The trailer shows Dr. Strange confronting himself, the ancient being Shuma-Gorath, Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo, among others.

It appears Doctor Strange will have to confront the multiverse as he seems to get dragged right into it.

Easter eggs: The “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had a number of quick Easter eggs and references to other Marvel characters. Here are a few of the ones we need to note:

Our take: The trailer is packed with potential Easter eggs, giving Marvel fans so much to speculate. We know very little about the storyline still, which is the perfect place to be for Marvel. The studio has given fans have enough to theorize about the movie in order to draw hype, but not enough where the entire move is spoiled.